How Hilary Duff Works Toward Her Goal of Feeling 'Strong,' According to Her Trainer

Hilary Duff is opening up about her relationship with her body, and right now, the How I Met Your Father actress is all about feeling strong.

"[I’m] appreciating my health, doing activities that make me feel strong instead of just bettering the outside of my body," Duff recently told Women's Health Australia, serving as the magazine's latest cover star. "Spending time with people that make me feel good and share similar views on health and body positivity and getting enough sleep and balance in my diet."

The recent story resurfaced an interview Duff had with Women's Health earlier this year, when she opened up about dealing with an eating disorder at 17 years old, reported the publication. "Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, 'I am on camera and actresses are skinny,'" she said at the time. "It was horrifying."

Duff posed nude for the May/June 2022 cover of Women's Health and shared some relatable comments about her body and how it has changed over the years, especially since becoming a mom.

"I'm proud that [my body has] produced three children for me," she said at the time. "I've gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has been through."

The Lizzie McGuire star made it a point to explain that a lot of behind-the-scenes work went into the final photos from her previous cover shoot. "I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position."

Duff's trainer Dominic Leeder offered Women's Health Australia a glimpse into how he helps the actress work toward her fitness goals these days. They focus on resistance training to build muscle, often super-setting a strength exercise with a stability exercise, explained Leeder.

Leeder also works with Duff on her nutrition. He helped her create a diet of 50 percent complex carbs, 30 percent healthy fats, and 20 percent protein, he told the magazine.

At the end of the day, the actress seems to be striving for a realistic balance between focusing on her health goals and living her life, which includes a family and a busy career. “Yes, her fitness and health are hugely important to Hilary," said Leeder in the interview. "What’s more important to her is her family and work."

While finding a balance between work, family, and fitness isn't always easy, Duff appears to be in a good place right now. And her honesty about how she used to struggle with an eating disorder as a young actress will certainly help others feel less alone.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, NEDA's toll-free, confidential helpline (800-931-2237) is here to help.