Hilary Swank Faked Being Bad at Running to Hide Her Pregnancy During Her First Trimester The 48-year-old actress shared her clever plan on a recent late night show appearance. By Christie Calucchia Published on January 11, 2023 Hilary Swank is learning a lot from her pregnancy. The 48-year-old actress is currently expecting twins, and the experience has Swank gaining a new appreciation for women everywhere, according to a conversation she had on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "I feel like women are superheroes," said Swank. "What our bodies do? I have such, like, a whole newfound respect. I mean, I love women, I've always loved women, but now, I'm like, 'Wow, we can do this!'" she continued, pointing to her growing baby bump. Swank also revealed on the talk show that she had to hide her pregnancy while filming the series Alaska Daily in her first trimester. The role required many running scenes, as her character is a regular jogger, she explained. Rightfully so, the mom-to-be was concerned with how she could pull that off while pregnant with twins. "To do one to two minutes on screen takes two hours," Swank told Corden. "They want it from this angle, this angle….You'll be running for two hours. I was like, 'Oh my god. I'm pregnant. I can't tell anybody.'" Best and Worst Exercises for Pregnancy Third Trimester, According to an Expert Her solution? Pretend to be bad at running and request a stunt double. The actress told her team that she is a "really bad runner" and asked if they could use a stunt double to film her running scenes. However, she had to prove she really was that bad. "I was like, 'Okay, how do I look like a real bad runner?'" she said. "I'm not a great runner to start with. But I was like, 'I really gotta sell this so that I get my stunt double.'" Ultimately, she pulled it off. "I ran and these four men all looked at each other and went, 'Yeah, you need a stunt double.'" What Is the Proper Running Form, Anyway? While some tried to correct Swank's form at first, she managed to get her way. "They were like, 'Why are you running so flatfooted? You're, like, bent over,'" she continued. "I was like, 'Don't critique me. Just get me a stunt double.'" It seems as though her plot to get out of running for the show worked, and she eventually announced her pregnancy in October 2022. "Coming soon…DOUBLE feature! 👼🏼👼🏼," she wrote in a caption on Instagram paired with a few photos featuring her growing bump at the time. Swank is currently in her third trimester and is expecting twins later this year.