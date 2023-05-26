Healthcare Workers Say These 53%-Off Sneakers Relieve 'Knee, Foot, and Back' Pain During 12-Hour Shifts

Being a healthcare worker demands unwavering dedication and constant movement, leaving no room for foot pain to slow you down. Unfortunately, not all shoes are up to the task. When you're tirelessly tending to patients and constantly on the go, investing in a pair of functional and comfortable shoes becomes an absolute necessity. And we found the perfect solution so that you can comfortably retire your pain-ridden sneakers and say hello to a pair of shoes that perfectly balance style, functionality, and comfort. HKR's Non-Slip Work Shoes will make even the most laborious 12-hour shifts feel like a breeze. (BTW: If you’re in need of a second pair of comfortable shoes for your next 12-hour shift, here’s another option that nurses approve of.)

The HKR Tennis Shoes come in 19 colors, such as black, white, gray, pink, and purple, and are available in sizes 5.5 through 10.5. The stretchable fabric upper ensures a breathable and flexible fit, allowing you to move more comfortably. Say goodbye to laces as these shoes feature an elastic slip-on closure with a convenient tab at the back for easy on and off. Arch support insoles and memory foam construction are included, which is great for those suffering from foot pain, such as plantar fasciitis and bunions. Not to mention, the cushioned midsole and durable rubber outsole offer good traction to keep you grounded even around spills.

Amazon

Buy It: HKR's Non-Slip Work Shoes, $38 (Was $80), amazon.com

The sneakers are designed with comfort and ventilation, including the stretchable fabric that provides a breathable and flexible fit, allowing nurses and healthcare professionals to move with ease and comfort throughout their demanding shifts. The elastic slip-on closure means no time is lost when tying shoes throughout the day, and accidents caused by unraveling laces are no longer a concern. Arch support insoles and memory foam construction ensures exceptional cushioning, making them ideal for those suffering from foot pain during long shifts. The HKR shoes combine functionality, comfort, and support, making them a reliable and practical choice for healthcare workers in busy work environments.

The shoe has over 22,000 five-star ratings, so it’s no wonder nurses and healthcare workers are designating this comfy slip-on as their go-to work shoe. One reviewer, who works as a dialysis technician, said the shoes "helped with the pain in their knees, feet, and back," when working "12-hour shift[s] on hard tile." They also said they are "easy to clean" and "very breathable." It's "the only tennis shoes they own." A nurse who is "on their feet all-day" described the shoe as "lightweight," wide-foot friendly, "comfortable," and "look[s] great with scrubs." A final nurse with chronic plantar fasciitis shared that this is their "second pair" of HKR walking shoes. They said their first pair lasted "three to four years," and they "wore them everywhere." The same review mentioned how "exceptionally comfortable and supportive" they were and how they were "better" than other popular nurse-love shoe brands.

Don't settle for less when you can step up your footwear game with HKR's Non-Slip Work Shoes for $38 on Amazon.

