Shoppers Who Stand All Day Compare Reese Witherspoon's Go-To Workout Sneakers to 'Walking on Clouds'

By Chloe Irving
Published on February 2, 2023

Reese Witherspoon
Picking the right workout shoe is a complicated matter. Runners, walkers, and lifters alike have concrete preferences when it comes to fit, weight, and brand, and will stand by their go-to pair for years. Take Reese Witherspoon, for instance: The actress frequently dabbles in different legging brands, swapping between Spanx, Outdoor Voices, and more. However, she’s stayed true to the Hoka Clifton 8 sneakers for years, and it’s easy to see why.

Awarded a seal of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association, this specific style was designed to protect wearers from injury. The thick, tractioned rubber sole remains durable against hard pavement, and grips the ground in order to improve stability. Plus, layers of inner cushioning around the midfoot absorb shock, protecting your joints from impact. Finally, more padding around the tongue and opening secure your ankle with a pillowy-soft hug. (BTW: Shape dubbed these knee pain-friendly sneakers “the best cushioned running shoes of 2023,”  and shoppers agree.)

Hoka Clifton 8

Buy It: Hoka Clifton 8, $112 (was $140), zappos.com

All this considered, it’s no wonder why these sneakers are Zappos’ best sellers. "These are like walking on clouds all day,” wrote one reviewer who spends their work day walking and standing. Another fan raved that they could walk “close to 10 miles” without any pain, and added that they’re super comfortable to exercise in. A third simply declared the sneakers “incredible” for their ability to relieve foot pain quickly. (Pssst: These slip-on sneakers keep my feet pain-free on long hot girl walks.)

Reese Witherspoon is no stranger to hard cardio. In fact, the star once completed an intense month-long walking and running challenge. With all the cutting-edge fitness advice available to A-listers through top-notch classes coaches, it’s so telling that she, along with Kylie Jenner, Addison Rae, and more repeatedly return to these lace-ups. Shop a pair for yourself while they’re 20 percent off on Zappos.  

