As Shape’s shopping writer, I’ve tested dozens of sneaker brands this year. Of all that I’ve tried, there’s one that never fails to impress me: Hoka. As it turns out, I’m not alone in thinking the company’s comfy, runner-friendly lace-ups are the G.O.A.T. Two dozen of Hoka’s shoe styles were evaluated by and awarded a seal of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) for promoting “good foot health.” Plus, so many ultra-active celebrities like Britney Spears, Kristen Bell, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more wear the brand’s footwear on repeat for running errands and working out.

As someone who puts on their lace-ups almost everyday, I wear them down quickly, and consequently, I’m always on the hunt for good deals on my favorite pairs. That’s why I’m absolutely stoked to announce that there are dozens Hoka styles discounted at Zappos and Amazon, just in time to get started on my 2023 workout routine.

Buy It: Hoka Challenger ATR 7, $131 (was $145), zappos.com

Take the Challenger ATR 7s, for instance: The performance shoe can transition effortlessly from pavement to trail, thanks to a textured, grippy outsole. Additionally, the sturdy knit exterior keeps your ankles secure, even over rough terrain. Like the majority of Hoka models, the soft, cushioned insole provides shock-absorbing protection to joints, making it an excellent pick for anyone with sensitive knees.

Buy It: Hoka Arahi 6, $126 (was $140), zappos.com

Similarly, one shopper with high arches and overpronated feet noted that the Arahi 6 style (a model that was approved by APMA) feels “so soft” and supportive. The notably thick sole angles upward to provide arch support and prevent injury from the impact of running and walking on hard surfaces. Despite featuring layers of plush cushioning, each shoe weighs just 9.3 ounces.

Buy It: Hoka Clifton 8, $112 (was $140), zappos.com

The Clifton style is loved by so many runners and walkers (including Kylie Jenner, Mila Kunis, and Reese Witherspoon.) One of the brand’s most-reviewed sneakers on Zappos, the Clifton 8 boasts extremely cushy padding, a stabilizing exterior, and multiple fans who dub them “the most comfortable sneakers.” One particular reviewer added that they’re “a godsend” for working multiple hours on their feet as an ICU nurse.

Buy It: Hoka Torrent 2, $100 (was $125), zappos.com

Another great pick is the Torrent 2 sneaker, which provides a slip-proof hold on rough terrain and slippery surfaces, thanks to grippy rubber lugs along the outsole. Intended for trail walking and running, this shoe also has a durable, reinforced outer layer to protect your feet from flying debris as well as a lightweight feel for easy movement.

Take advantage of this sale while it’s still available, and shop all the discounted Hoka styles on Zappos.

