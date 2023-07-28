Shoppers with Chronic Joint Pain Dub These $2 Apiece Patches a ‘Must Have’ for Up to 14 Hours of Relief

According to a 2021 report from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, female athletes are more than twice as likely to suffer from knee injuries than male athletes — and in my anecdotal experience, that stat rings true. My mom, sister, and I are avid runners and all deal with chronic knee pain. While watching the FIFA Women’s World Cup, I've even noticed that some of my favorite U.S. players, Tobin Heath and Christen Press, are absent from the field after repeated joint injuries. While these aches are persistent, they can be minimized by supportive shoes and pain relieving topicals.

Take the Icy Hot Pain Relief Patches, for instance: With nearly 10,000 perfect Amazon ratings, they’ve become a go-to for people suffering from all types of joint discomfort. The key ingredient, lidocaine, has a numbing effect on the skin that blocks pain signals from reaching the brain, providing enough reprieve to relax. Meanwhile, menthol delivers a cooling sensation while also reducing inflammation to sore and irritated muscles. (BTW: Nurses, teachers, and waitresses swear these unexpected shoes provide “all day” comfort.)

Each pack comes with five patches that can be worn for up to eight hours, and reviewers swear they provide long-lasting relief. “I used them on my knee and my upper arm and the pain relief took hold soon after putting them on,” wrote one shopper, adding that “the pain stayed away for about 14 hours.” Another fan agreed that the patches allowed them to sleep through the night, and “quelled” their knee pain into the morning. A third dubbed it a “lifesaver for pain relief" and a “must-have in the medicine cabinet” after it eliminated their sharp muscle pain and let them go about their day in comfort. (Pssst: Shoppers with chronic pain rely on these $70 and $399 massage guns, but which is best?)

Pain of any kind can be a serious disruption, and managing it in safe but effective ways should always be a priority. Shop the Icy Hot Pain Relief Patches for just $9 (less than $2 apiece) to try them for yourself.