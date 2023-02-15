Shoppers Say These Are ‘the Most Comfortable’ Workout Shorts — and You Can Get Them From $16 On Amazon

With spring approaching, your usual leggings will soon take a back seat in your athleisure rotation in favor of something that accommodates for breathability in the heat and provides ultimate comfort. Enter: the Iuga Workout Shorts, now on sale for up to 53 percent off with an on-site coupon.

These comfy biker shorts are Amazon’s best-selling novelty shorts thanks to more than 13,300 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. They have a high-rise fit with compressive tummy control that won’t roll up while you’re working out. Available in 16 colors and prints — from black to burgundy — and sizes XS to 3XL, the biker shorts are made of a stretchy blend of spandex and polyester for a comfortable, yet flattering fit; they lift and contour your booty, while remaining squat-proof. Thanks to two roomy side pockets and an additional smaller waistband pocket, Amazon reviewers say they can easily store their phone, keys, and ID, making these shorts ideal for leaving behind a bag on long walks or having to store small essentials in a locker at the gym.

Buy It: Iuga Workout Shorts, $14 with coupon, was $30, amazon.com

One five-star reviewer owns multiple pairs of these shorts, calling them “the only thing” they wear to the gym. Shoppers love that these biker shorts are an incredible value, as they’re “every bit as nice as the big-name brands” without the price tag. And an international reviewer noted that they’re the “most comfortable workout shorts” for strength-training thanks to their soft, thick fabric that’s “100 percent squat-proof.”

Wear these shorts with an oversized sweatshirt or solid button-down for a casual work from home look, or a graphic T-shirt for errands around town; You can style these affordable and comfortable shorts in so many ways..

Add a few colors of the Iuga Biker Shorts to your Amazon cart, whether or not you’ve already stocked up your spring wardrobe.

