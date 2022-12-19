Jamie Lee Curtis Has Been Sober for More Than 20 Years — Why She Sees It As Her 'Legacy'

The actress opened up about her sobriety in a recent conversation with Colin Farrell.

Published on December 19, 2022
Jamie Lee Curtis
Getty Images.

Jamie Lee Curtis knows what her legacy will be.

In conversation with Colin Farrell as part of the Actors on Actors series from Variety, Curtis candidly discussed sobriety as it relates to her recent film, Everything Everywhere All at Once; Farrell's new movie, The Banshees of Inisherin; and their personal lives.

"Being sober is going to be a legacy, for sure," said Curtis. "Because I'm stopping what has been a generational issue in my biological family. It'll be the single greatest thing I do, if I can stay sober. Because generations of people have had their lives ruled and ruined by alcoholism and drug addiction. For me, sobriety first. Always."

Curtis has spoken about her sobriety in the past. In fact, she celebrated 22 years of sobriety with an Instagram post in February 2021 featuring a caption about her experience as well as a throwback photo.

"A LONG time ago…In a galaxy far, far away…I was a young STAR at WAR with herself," she wrote at the time. "I didn't know it then. I chased everything. I kept it hidden. I was [as] sick as my secrets."

Curtis went on the describe what helped her get sober. "With God's grace and the support of MANY people who could relate to all the 'feelings' and a couple of sober angels...I've been able to stay sober, one day at a time, for 22 years," she shared. "To all those struggling and those who are on the path…MY HAND IN YOURS," she added, referencing her store that benefits Children's Hospital L.A.

The actress has also been open about her previous addiction to painkillers, as well as her family history of addiction. She was prescribed opiates after a minor plastic surgery in 1989 and struggled with addiction to painkillers for the next decade.

"I’m breaking the cycle that has basically destroyed the lives of generations in my family," Curtis told People about her sobriety in 2018. "Getting sober remains my single greatest accomplishment… bigger than my husband, bigger than both of my children and bigger than any work, success, failure. Anything."

