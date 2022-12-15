Health and Wellness Jane Fonda Shared More Details About Her 'Really Hard' Eating Disorder Recovery She dealt with anorexia and bulimia in a time when there were fewer resources for getting help. By Korin Miller Korin Miller Korin is a former New Yorker who now lives at the beach. She received a double B.A. in International Relations and Marketing from The College of William & Mary (which she doesn't use at all now) and an M.A. in Interactive Journalism from American University. Korin is a health reporter who has been published in The Washington Post, Prevention, Forbes, Women's Health, Well + Good, Health, and Yahoo, among others. When she's not working, Korin enjoys biking, eating tacos, and trying to keep up with her kids. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on December 15, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Shutterstock. Jane Fonda is opening up about her recovery from an eating disorder and what helped her change her unhealthy relationship with food. The 84-year-old actress and activist was recently a guest on an episode of Paramount Plus' The Checkup With Dr. David Agus. During the filmed interview, she shared that her eating disorder recovery was "really hard," noting that it took place at a time when fewer resources were available to combat bulimia and anorexia, both of which she struggled with. "Nowadays, I'd probably go to a 12-step program or something," she said. "But I didn't know what it was. I didn't know there was a name for it, and I didn't know that you could go someplace. I'm talking 1960s, '50s." Fonda developed an eating disorder in her teens, and it continued into her adulthood, she explained. She had a busy life when she decided she needed to stop her disordered eating. "I was married, I had children, I was politically active, I was raising money, I was an actor, I was making movies," she said. "I couldn't do it all because the older you get, the more toll it [an eating disorder] takes on you." Remi Bader Shared That She's Seeking Treatment for Binge Eating "If you binge and purge, it's like three or four days to really recover," she continued. "And I just couldn't do the lifestyle that I wanted to do." That's what inspired her to work on her relationship with food, she said. Fonda previously told People that she recovered from her bulimia by quitting the cycle of bingeing and purgeing "cold turkey," acknowledging that it was "so hard." But doing her signature workouts was helpful for her, the Grace and Frankie star shared at the time. "It gave me back a sense of control over my body." For her, time also helped the recovery process. "The longer space you put between yourself and the addiction, the easier it gets," she previously told People. "Some people say you can never get over it, but you can." Chloe Cherry Opened Up About Developing an Eating Disorder Eating disorders impact at least nine percent of the population worldwide, according to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders. About 10,200 deaths each year are the direct result of an eating disorder, but there are ways to get help. Treatment typically involves physical recovery (returning to a normal weight, if weight loss was an issue), and normalizing healthy eating, per the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA). Behavioral recovery, which is stopping or dramatically reducing food restriction, over-exercise, purging, and binge eating, along with psychological therapy to address the cognitive and emotional aspects of the eating disorder, are also important elements of recovery, notes NEDA. Fonda herself has shared that it's important to understand eating disorders aren't about food. "It has to do with filling a hole," she previously told People. "We’re vessels that need to be full in spirits…But there are other ways to fill it." How 'Manifest' Actress Melissa Roxburgh Healed Her Relationship with Exercise After an Eating Disorder Recovery from disordered eating can be a long road, according to NEDA. It may take months and even years with backslides and relapses being common. However, support from professionals, friends, and family is typically helpful, notes the organization. "I thought my life was worth improving, so I just decided that I would stop," Fonda said in her recent interview with Dr. Agus. "And it was really, really, really, really hard. The good news is that you can recover from eating disorders. 100 percent." If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, NEDA's toll-free, confidential helpline (800-931-2237) is here to help. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit