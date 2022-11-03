How Jennifer Aniston Creates Her Beachy Waves Without Using Hot Tools

Jennifer Aniston, the unofficial queen of beachy waves, just gave a sneak peek at how she achieves her effortless-looking tresses. Spoiler alert: It does require some effort — but not any hot tools.

The actress holds up a bottle of Lightweight Hair Oil from her hair-care brand Lolavie in a video she shared on Instagram. She's wearing a black robe, and her hair appears to be slightly damp. Aniston pours a few drops of the oil into the palm of her hand using the dropper, then she rubs it together in her hands before applying it to her strands. The product hydrates hair, fights frizz, smoothes split ends, and boosts shine, according to the brand's website.

Section by section, the Friends alum scrunches her hair to evenly distribute the oil throughout her locks. She gives her hair a bit of a fluff as she goes as well. In the end, she reveals her final look: perfectly imperfect waves with loads of volume.

"Air dry and a little bit of @lolavie," she writes in the caption of her post, which has already racked up more than 962,000 likes and received lots of love from fellow celebs. "Love the waves and air dry," comments Rita Wilson. "You are the most natural, stunning goddess," adds Jenna Dewan.

Not only is Aniston's air-dry method a quick and easy approach to enhance her natural waves, but it also has serious hair health benefits. "Taking occasional breaks from heat styling is critical to the health and vibrancy of your hair," Bryce Scarlett, a celebrity hairstylist, previously told Shape. "Repeated exposure to heat breaks the hair down, causing strands to be brittle, dry, and prone to breakage."

For the best results when going for an air-dried style, be sure to hydrate your hair in the shower with a moisturizing shampoo and a hair mask, and seek out styling products for your specific hair texture to use after. For instance, if you have wavy hair or thick curls, consider using a curl cream while your hair is still wet, recommended Scarlett. If you have straight hair, you might want to try a beach spray to add a little texture.

Aside from adding products to your hair post-shower, you can also style it in strategic braids or twists to get your desired look without using hot tools. (Psst: You can use leggings to create no-heat curls.)