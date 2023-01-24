Shoppers Say Jennifer Garner's Latest Sneaker Pick Provides 'Excellent Support' for Joints — and It's 30% Off

In addition to acting, producing, and just being a seemingly wonderful person, Garner is known for tackling tough workouts. Although the exercises, which are dreamed up by trainer Beth Nicely, are varied, jumping moves are a staple in Garner’s regimine. While box jumping, jump roping, and “Jazzercise” jumping are incredible for strengthening your legs, they also subject your knees, hips, and feet to impact, a factor that could lead to injury.

Presumably for this reason, Garner favors ultra-protective running shoes that feature layers of shock-absorbing cushioning — a must for all that hopping. Her latest pick, which she showed off in a recent Instagram post, comes from her go-to brand, Brooks, a shoe maker that’s earned a seal of acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association for promoting good foot health. This particular pair, the Ghost 14s, are one of Brooks’ cushiest designs. The brand’s ultra-responsive padding extends from heel to forefoot, providing a pillowy transition between steps and an energetic push forward. (BTW: Shape dubbed these knee pain-friendly sneakers “the best cushioned running shoes of 2023,” and shoppers agree.)

Zappos

Buy It: Brooks Ghost 14, $100 (was $140), zappos.com

Shoppers with sensitive joints say this shoe provides so much relief. “Excellent support for my knees,” wrote one fan, who noted that they experience less pain while wearing the running shoes. Another reviewer with hip pain called them “perfect,” adding that they yield “great support” while remaining light weight. A third person with joint pain remarked that they “found their shoe at last” and raved that the sneaker lets them walk for miles without discomfort. (Pssst: Here are five comfortable shoes nurses rely on for 12-hour shifts.)

Comfort is everything when it comes to footwear, and yours should allow you to conquer your fitness goals with ease. You can scoop up this celeb-approved pair for 30 percent off while they’re on sale at Zappos.

