Jennifer Garner Just Updated Her Go-To Running Shoes, and Shoppers Dub Them 'Unbelievable' for Knee Pain

From a rush of endorphins to improved heart health, cardio has tons of long and short-term health benefits for people of all ages. However, all those steps can sometimes also lead to joint issues, especially for women. A 2021 article from the Cedars Sinai Medical Center noted that female athletes are more than twice as likely to suffer from ACL tears (anterior cruciate ligament) due in part to hormonal fluctuation. While proper recovery is step one in preventing any injury, step two is definitely finding a pair of running shoes that give you maximum protection from impact.

For example, Jennifer Garner is one star who is constantly putting stress on her joints during intense plyometric and HIIT exercises. In other words, she’s lunging, jumping, and squatting on a regular basis, according to her trainer, Beth Nicely. To keep this routine up, Garner constantly returns to Brooks sneakers, and she recently updated her go-to pair to the newly launched Brooks Glycerin 20s. Like its predecessors, the newest iteration of the Glycerin design is extremely shock absorbent thanks to nitrogen bubble-infused cushioning for a plush, responsive feel. The knit upper is porous enough to cool your feet down and stretchy enough to accommodate swelling during the day. Plus, the 10-millimeter toe drop allows for smooth transitions between steps. (BTW: Kate Middleton's comfy sneakers quietly went on sale for up to 50 percent off)

Buy It: Brooks Glycerin 20 Running Shoes, $160, zappos.com

Most importantly, shoppers say that the sneakers really do reduce their joint pain. “These shoes are a game changer,” wrote one jogger with sensitive knees who compared the sensation to “running on clouds.” Another fan recovering from a total knee replacement agreed that the Brooks kicks are “the best” for stability, and admitted to buying four pairs. A third reviewer simply dubbed them “unbelievable” for reducing their hip and knee discomfort. (Psst: These are the 10 best trail running shoes for all your outdoor miles.)

A protective running shoe will pay for itself in pain and injury prevention, and might even help you enjoy your cardio workouts a little more too. Shop Jennifer Garner’s newest Brooks pair at Zappos for $160.

