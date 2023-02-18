Podiatrist-Approved Sneakers From Jennifer Garner's Go-To Brand Are 30% Off Right Now

Jennifer Garner may have moved on from her butt-kicking days playing an international spy in Alias, but as she’s shown on Instagram time and time again, she still knows a thing or two about crushing workouts. From “Jazzercise” to box jumps, Garner is constantly raising the bar and challenging herself through fitness, which requires some seriously supportive footwear from one of her go-to brands, Brooks.

Even if you’re not training to take down a corrupt government, you can work out pain-free in the Brooks Revel 5 running shoe — which is 30 percent off right now, making these sneakers ultra affordable at only $70.

Buy It: $70 (was $100), zappos.com

Brooks is known for having ultra-comfy footwear, thanks to responsive, springy cushioning and knit uppers (aka the top part of the shoe where the laces are). Garner has demonstrated her love for her podiatrist-approved Ghost 14 shoes, showing them off in multiple workouts, and shoppers have called the Brooks Revel 5 running shoes “very comfortable,” noting that they provide extra support for people with plantar fasciitis.

In fact, Shape awarded the Brooks Revel 5 running shoes the title of Best Sneakers for Plantar Fasciitis in the 2023 Best in Fitness Awards, citing their immediate comfort (read: no blisters while you break the shoes in) and a perfect balance of support and cushion. And if you’re constantly on the go, the nominator even noted that these are the perfect travel shoes, since they’re so roomy on the inside and give your feet just enough room to move around.

You can snag a pair of the Brooks Revel 5 — approved by Jennifer Garner, podiatrists, and Shape editors — at Zappos, where they’re on sale for 30 percent off through February 20. And if they make you feel as fit as Jennifer Garner, even better.