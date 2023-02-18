Podiatrist-Approved Sneakers From Jennifer Garner's Go-To Brand Are 30% Off Right Now

These supportive sneaks are especially comfortable for people with plantar fasciitis.

By Kristen Geil
Published on February 18, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shoppers Love This Jennifer Garner-Worn Sneaker Brand â and Itâs On Major Sale
Courtesy of Zappos.

Jennifer Garner may have moved on from her butt-kicking days playing an international spy in Alias, but as she’s shown on Instagram time and time again, she still knows a thing or two about crushing workouts. From “Jazzercise” to box jumps, Garner is constantly raising the bar and challenging herself through fitness, which requires some seriously supportive footwear from one of her go-to brands, Brooks. 

Even if you’re not training to take down a corrupt government, you can work out pain-free in the Brooks Revel 5 running shoe — which is 30 percent off right now, making these sneakers ultra affordable at only $70. 

Shoppers Love This Jennifer Garner-Worn Sneaker Brand â and Itâs On Major Sale
Courtesy of Zappos.

Buy It: $70 (was $100), zappos.com 

Brooks is known for having ultra-comfy footwear, thanks to responsive, springy cushioning and knit uppers (aka the top part of the shoe where the laces are). Garner has demonstrated her love for her podiatrist-approved Ghost 14 shoes, showing them off in multiple workouts, and shoppers have called the Brooks Revel 5 running shoes “very comfortable,” noting that they provide extra support for people with plantar fasciitis. 

In fact, Shape awarded the Brooks Revel 5 running shoes the title of Best Sneakers for Plantar Fasciitis in the 2023 Best in Fitness Awards, citing their immediate comfort (read: no blisters while you break the shoes in) and a perfect balance of support and cushion. And if you’re constantly on the go, the nominator even noted that these are the perfect travel shoes, since they’re so roomy on the inside and give your feet just enough room to move around.

Shoppers Love This Jennifer Garner-Worn Sneaker Brand â and Itâs On Major Sale
Courtesy of Zappos.

But It: $70 (was $100), zappos.com 

You can snag a pair of the Brooks Revel 5 — approved by Jennifer Garner, podiatrists, and Shape editors — at Zappos, where they’re on sale for 30 percent off through February 20. And if they make you feel as fit as Jennifer Garner, even better. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Brooks Revel 5 Sneakers
Shoppers Say These Sneakers Let Them ‘Go All Day Without Foot Pain’ — and They’re 20% Off
Brooks-Revel-5
Runners Dub These Sneakers ‘Fantastic’ for Managing Knee Pain — and They're 30% Off
Jennifer Garner
Shoppers Say Jennifer Garner's Latest Sneaker Pick Provides 'Excellent Support' for Joints — and It's 30% Off
Under-Armour-Surge-3
Shape Declared These Running Shoes the Best for Flat Feet, and They're Under $30 Right Now
Waitress Shoes
Waitresses Say These Classic Loafers ‘Feel Like Clouds’ — Even After Standing All Day
Reese Witherspoon
Shoppers Who Stand All Day Compare Reese Witherspoon's Go-To Workout Sneakers to ‘Walking on Clouds’
Best Sneakers for Standing All Day
The 10 Best Sneakers for Standing All Day of 2023, According to Podiatrists
Ultimate Half Marathon Gear Checklist of 2023
The Ultimate Half Marathon Gear Checklist of 2023
Zappos Hoka Sale
So Many Sneakers From This Podiatrist- and Celebrity-Loved Shoe Brand Are On Sale Right Now
Fitness Awards Workout Shoes
Shape Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Workout Shoes
Black-Friday-Editors-Pick
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 9 Best Black Friday Deals I’m Buying for Up to 65% Off RN
Best House Shoes and Slippers
The Best Slippers and House Shoes of 2023, According to Podiatrist Guidelines
Jennifer Garner Cyber Monday
Runners With Knee Pain Swear By These Jennifer Garner-Approved Sneakers — And They’re 50% Off Today
Today Show Picks
As Seen On ‘Today’: Shop 16 Editor-Favorite Winners From The 2023 Shape Best In Fitness Awards
Rei Sneakers
Shape Dubbed These Knee Pain-Friendly Sneakers ‘the Best Cushioned Running Shoes of 2023,’ and Shoppers Agree
Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers
These Sneakers from a Kristen Bell-Approved Brand Feel Like 'Walking On Clouds,' Shoppers Say