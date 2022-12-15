Jennifer Garner Uses Amazon's Best-Selling Hydration Supplement That Shoppers Call 'a Miracle'

Every year, my New Year’s resolution is the same: drink enough water. As someone whose two favorite hobbies are working out and traveling (activities that can put a dent in your hydration levels), I know how much better I feel when I’m sipping consistently through the day. “Virtually every system in the body relies on H2O,” Lawrence Armstrong, Ph.D, a professor of exercise and environmental physiology previously told Shape. In other words, water protects our organs, transports nutrients to cells, and balances minerals, along with a dozen other functions that keep us feeling our best. And yet, keeping track of those recommended nine cups a day can be difficult, especially when life gets busy.

Jennifer Garner undoubtedly knows the struggle. Like so many people already juggling kids and a hectic work schedule, the star was left disorganized after a family road trip. “I have no idea what’s in here,” she said in a post-trip “what’s in my bag” video. In addition to drugstore reading glasses, bras, loose M&Ms, and a plastic fork, the star reveals that she travels with Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, a supplement that shoppers call “a miracle product” for hydration.

The science behind this best-selling formula is fairly simple. According to the National Library of Medicine, electrolytes like sodium and potassium (two main ingredients in Liquid I.V.) are required for basic functions, including rehydrating your body. Activities that cause you to sweat (like going for a run or coaxing your kids into a car) can put your body into an electrolyte imbalance, leading to common dehydration symptoms like headaches, fatigue, and nausea. In addition to giving you the electrolyte minerals you need, one packet of Liquid I.V. also contains vitamins C, B3, B5, B6, and B12. The dairy-, soy-, and gluten-free powder mixes easily into water and perhaps most importantly, the fruity flavors, which include lemon lime, Concord grape, passion fruit, and strawberry actually taste good. (BTW: This is the product Jennifer Aniston reaches for every time she's 'under the weather.')

“I have been obsessed with Liquid I.V. ever since my friend put them in our hangover recovery bags for her bachelorette,” admitted one shopper, noting that it helps them drink significantly more (water) every day. “I feel way better once I drink one of these packs and they really restore electrolytes,” said another fan who agreed that it helped them get “better about drinking water on a frequent basis.” A third said they “immediately felt better” after downing a packet, adding that the powder quickly relieves headaches and gives them a “surge in energy and alertness.”

With the stress of the holidays still to come, I’m still strategizing how to finally check off my 2022 resolution…and maybe move on to another goal for 2023. Just like Jennifer Garner, you won’t catch me without a packet of Liquid I.V. in my bag. If you also struggle to prioritize hydration, I suggest you give it a try. Shop a pack on Amazon for $25.

