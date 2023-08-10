Jennifer Garner Dubs This Damage-Repairing Conditioner Her 'Secret Weapon' for Healthy, Air-Dried Hair

It’s been a few months since Jennifer Garner traded in her long brown hair for a short bob, and the haircut still looks as cute as ever. However, as all short-haired girlies know, that casual, unstyled look takes more work (and products) than one would think. “I’m here to share a secret weapon… especially if you like to let your hair air dry,” Garner told followers in a sponsored Instagram video posted at the end of July. It provides “texture, health, protection from the elements,” and makes hair feel “so soft,” she said.

The routine in question is composed of two items from Garner’s go-to haircare brand, Virtue Labs, which she’s an ambassador for: The 6-in-1 Styler and Leave-In Conditioner. The latter, a newer launch, is so much more than a moisturizing product. Formulated with Alpha Keratin 60ku, a damage-repairing protein trademarked by the brand, this leave-in spray mends cracks in the structure of your hair, maintaining length, strength, and hydration. Meanwhile, amino acids smooth frizz and glycerin hydrates and softens the texture of strands. Finally, antioxidant-rich white horehound extract protects your mane from free radicals and pollution damage, per the brand. Together, these ingredients combine to make a lightweight conditioner that starts working the moment after you spray it on. (BTW: Shoppers say this volumizing shampoo and conditioner set gives “lifeless” hair “more body and shine")

Virtue

Buy It: Virtue Labs Leave-In Conditioner, $34, virtuelabs.com



Garner is so passionate about Virtue Labs that she became a partner with the brand, and so many shoppers share her enthusiasm for the leave-in conditioner in particular. “This conditioner makes it so easy to comb,” wrote one reviewer, adding that it “prevents breakage” in their “long” and “very fine” strands. Another user agreed that it keeps their “dry and frizzy” curls “under control” without weighing them down. A 62-year-old shopper even credited her “thick, beautiful, healthy hair” to the conditioner.

To try Garner’s routine for yourself, head to the Virtue Labs site and Leave-In Conditioner and 6-in-1 Styler.

Virtue

Buy It: Virtue Labs 6-in-1 Styler, $36, virtuelabs.com



