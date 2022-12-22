Jennifer Lopez Just Shared an Unconventional Hack for Better Beauty Sleep

Jennifer Lopez has long touted the benefits of getting her beauty sleep, frequently citing getting quality z's as one of her biggest beauty tips. Of course, as the one and only J.Lo, she rarely seems to slow down, which sometimes lends itself to the multihyphenate adjusting her sleep schedule in a pretty unique way, as she recently shared in a video for Vogue's Beauty Secrets series.

Lopez walked fans through her skin-care and beauty routine in the new clip, sharing the exact products she uses to get that signature J.Lo glow. (Spoiler alert: It includes items from her own skin-care line.) She also discussed her interesting approach to maintaining that glow even on days that don't allow for the seven to nine hours of slumber she typically prefers.

"One of my biggest beauty secrets is sleep," she shared in the video. "But one of my tricks for when I can't get enough sleep — there's a certain amount of hours that I feel like you can sleep before your face falls asleep. And so it's either under four or over seven. That's my rule."

The proof seems to be in the pudding — after all, Lopez's skin seems to always be on point. But is there any science behind her unique sleep method?

"I would say this is more anecdotal than anything else, says Geeta Yadav, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of FACET Dermatology. "While there isn't much information on these specific windows of time and how they affect skin, studies have shown that those who consistently slept seven to nine hours a night had more youthful-looking skin, better skin barrier function, and higher satisfaction with their appearance than those who regularly slept five hours or fewer," she continues. "This makes plenty of sense," adds Dr. Yadav, because when you sleep, your body, including the skin, repairs itself.

Sleep is certainly "restorative," Seema Kholsa, M.D. previously told Shape. "There are repair processes that happen when we sleep," she continues. For example, debris that builds up in the brain throughout the day is cleared away when you sleep. Chronic sleep deprivation also impacts hormone levels. It can lead to greater production of ghrelin, a hormone that makes you feel less full, she explains. Sleep boosts immunity too, according to Dr. Kholsa. "And we know that we're not as sharp and that we don't perform as well the next day if we don't get enough sleep."

Of course, sleep is just one critical piece of an overall self-care pie that Lopez seems to prioritize. She also uses daily affirmations as part of her morning routine, which she demonstrated in the recent Vogue video.

The customizable mantras, phrases, or beliefs actually are a science-backed way to promote a positive mindset and boost your mood. Lopez seems to be on board with this research, sharing her wellness-focused affirmations. "I am in perfect health always," she said in the clip. "My family is in perfect health always. I am youthful and timeless at every age. My life is full of abundance, joy and love."

In fact, Lopez is so committed to speaking good vibes into the universe that she even ended her Vogue video with another affirmation. "Remember: I am magnificent and my life is full of joy, laughter, adventure, and love," she concluded. "Success and prosperity too! Put it all in there," she laughed.

Feeling inspired? Check out the best affirmations you can try right now, and be sure to get your J.Lo-approved beauty rest too. Plus, watch her entire Vogue video below.

