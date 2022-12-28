Jennifer Lopez Shared How She Reaches Peak Coziness at Home

Lopez relies on items ranging from a pocket-sized book to a luxury wool blanket.

By
Arielle Tschinkel
Arielle Tschinkel Shape headshot
Arielle Tschinkel
Published on December 28, 2022
Jennifer Lopez at Halftime Netflix premiere
Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez revealed that she takes numerous measures to create a cozy atmosphere during the holiday season. In a Christmas-themed installment of her On The JLo newsletter, Lopez shared some of her "favorite things" of the holiday season, and it seems the multi-hyphenate is all about comfort and "hunkering down" this time of year.

Lopez shared that she's been prepping for the holidays at home after wrapping her last movie, Atlas. J. Lo wrote about celebrating with her newly blended family, as she's now joined by husband Ben Affleck and his three children. It seems Lopez has had self-care top of mind. In fact, she recommended a trio of comforting items that you'll probably want to snag for yourself.

Among her picks is the Le Labo Candle Discovery Set, which she gifted to some lucky people in her "inner circle." Of the three earthy and home-y scents included, Lopez has one clear favorite: the cult-favorite Santal 26, a warm blend of amber, coco, vanilla, cedar, spices, musk and sandalwood. "I am absolutely obsessed when it comes to their Santal 26 scented candle," wrote Lopez. "It's the signature scent in our home." This trio of mini votive candles makes a great gift for anyone in your life who loves a calming, cozy vibe.

Lopez also highlighted The Pocket Classics, as one of her favorite things. The book includes select writings and teachings from Thich Nhat Hahn, the late Vietnamese Thiền Buddhist monk who Lopez noted is "one of the most influential and beloved spiritual masters of our age." The collection is a "good introduction" to his work, she wrote. "He just recently passed away but he left behind all the Buddha nature wisdom you could hope for in every one of his books," wrote Lopez. "I always find something helpful and memorable every time I pick one up. I read a few pages every night and I think it's a great gift for anyone that needs a little inspiration and guidance each day." (In case you didn't know, Lopez is into daily affirmations, and even incorporates them into her beauty routine.)

The Shotgun Wedding star also called out two super luxe wool blankets by Hermès. Ironically, the blankets have four-figure price tags, but Lopez purchased them in hopes that they'd evoke a blanket from her childhood that was less expensive. "We didn't have a ton of money, but it was the blanket I had from when I was 6 until I was a teenager and I loved it so much," wrote Lopez of her former favorite. "It was red, orange, and white and it was my version of a Snuggy. Growing up in New York when it was cold, there was something so comforting about that warm blanket on my skin."

Now, it seems her family pokes fun at her penchant for an itchy wool blanket, "but it reminds me of my childhood," she shared. "I find them chic and a Bronx throwback at the same time," she wrote. "I know everybody likes soft and plushy blankets that feel like you're sleeping on a cloud, but I encourage you to give this a try, especially with this cold winter we're experiencing. I promise it will keep you so warm!!! You won't regret it! Then again maybe it's an acquired taste." If you want to take her suggestion without making such a major investment, you can get the cozy Connections Wool Blanket by Indigenous-owned wellness brand Eighth Generation or the Marta merino wool throw from LinenMe.

Treating yourself and your loved ones to a little bit of J.Lo-inspired luxury is a solid move any day of the year. Thankfully, Lopez doesn't keep her favorites a secret.

