Jessica Alba knows how to get her week started right. The actress and entrepreneur was on her stationary bike for a virtual indoor spin class Monday, according to a recent Instagram post.

In a series of clips set to Kim Petras and Sam Smith's popular song "Unholy," Alba gets her sweat on in a matching workout set with her hair pulled back in a high bun. She's breathing deeply throughout the class, sharing moments where she adjusts her bike's intensity, stands up out of the saddle, and pedals while seated. She also posts snippets of the screen she's following, which is playing a SoulCycle class.

"It's a new week," she writes in the caption of her post. "Let's get it off to a strong start," she continues, adding a mantra to motivate her followers. "You can and you will. Because you're a bad a** like that 👊🏽 and with this week comes new strength and new thoughts."

It's no secret at-home spin classes are having a moment thanks to equipment and streaming services from brands such as Peloton. In addition to the hype, there are major benefits to hopping on a stationary bike, whether you make it to a studio or are pedaling in the living room.

First and foremost, cycling is a great way to get in your cardio with less risk of injury than other heart-pumping activities (looking at you, running). "Cycling is non-weight-bearing, so it reduces the risk of injuries due to wear and tear on your joints, particularly your knees," Robert Mazzeo, Ph.D., associate professor of integrative physiology at the University of Colorado Boulder, previously told Shape.

When you take on a cycling workout, you'll also improve your posture and burn calories, Matt Wilpers, former NCAA athlete, IRONMAN-certified coach and Peloton instructor, previously told Shape. Additionally, because cycling is an endurance sport, it engages slow-twitch muscles (fibers that won't fatigue quickly and focus on smaller movements). This helps develop lean muscles in the quads and glutes, especially, added Wilpers.

Over time, regular cycling helps your body more efficiently get oxygen and nutrients to your muscles. Plus, you'll be able to work out more frequently and for longer periods at a time and better recover, according to Wilpers.

So, if you've been needing a little motivation to hop on the stationary bike you bought in April 2020 or to sign up for a class at a nearby studio, consider this your sign to clip in.