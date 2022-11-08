News and Trends Celebrity News Jessica Simpson Seemingly Claps Back at Social Media Users Who Questioned Her Well-Being She shared a video of herself singing paired with a lengthy Instagram caption, addressing her five years of sobriety. By Christie Calucchia Christie Calucchia Instagram Twitter Christie Calucchia is the news editor at Shape. She writes and edits timely stories, with a focus on celebrity, health, beauty, and wellness news. She also interviews celebrities, celebrity fitness trainers, and other experts to provide insider tips and information to readers about emerging wellness trends.Christie was previously a lifestyle e-commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, serving as the e-commerce content and strategy lead for Real Simple, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living for more than two years. Getty Images. Jessica Simpson is feeling strong after five years of sobriety. The singer and actress shared a video of herself singing along to her song "Party of One" on Instagram. She also included a lengthy caption in the recent post, seemingly clapping back at social media users who made assumptions about her well-being after she appeared in a Pottery Barn ad days before. The ad features Simpson and her three-year-old daughter, Birdie, in promotion of Pottery Barn Kids home decor. After she and the brand shared the ad on Instagram, people openly wondered if Simpson was okay in the comments section of the post, noting that her speech seemed slow and her weight didn't look healthy. "I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," writes Simpson in her latest post. "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise...peoples’ comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough.'" Simpson is no stranger to public criticism, especially around her appearance. "I've been criticized and it hurts, but I've been every weight, and I've been proud of it," she said in an interview with Extra in October 2022. In the same interview, she revealed she's been working with a nutritionist since having her third child in 2019. Simpson has also been open about working on her fitness recently. She even proudly posed in a bikini to celebrate herself earlier this year. "I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!" she wrote in an Instagram post in April 2022. In her latest post, she also addresses her past issues with alcohol addiction, which she's shared in recent years and in her 2020 memoir, Open Book. "The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it," she writes. "I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to. I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people." Jessica Simpson Marked 4 Years of Sobriety with Candid Photo from Her Past Spending time in her studio seems to help the musician feel more centered. "After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart, I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general," writes the 42-year-old, adding that everyone has days when they wish they could look, feel, or be better. "I woke up at the same time anxious and insecure but also also angry and defensive — like some of you," she continues. "I know what works for me and that is to let go and simply sing while lookin' directly inside the mirror, straight in my eyes to really see and understand myself. I can connect with my heartbeat. I am stable and strong. I am home." She ends her caption with some words of advice for her followers. "Live inside your dreams and move through them," writes Simpson. "Don't give up on yourself because someone else did. Stay true to YOU. It has worked for me in this chaotic life thus far. Nothin' and nobody will rob me of my joy. Ya might come close but it is mine to own. Yours should be too." While she didn't directly name her motivation for sharing her most recent Instagram video and caption, it's clear she isn't going to let anyone bring down her positive attitude.