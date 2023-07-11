Amazon's Best-Selling Recovery Slides Erased Years of My Chronic Knee Pain, and They're 50% Off for Prime Day

In the past few years, running and walking have become two of my favorite ways to support my mental health. Even after the most stressful work days, a quick jog through the park can completely reset my mood, but comes at a cost: Knee pain. My sensitive joints quickly become fatigued from the impact of stepping on pavement, and while I used to try to ignore the discomfort (or more often, lean on ibuprofen), I recently found an unexpectedly effective cure in a pair of comfy slides.

By no means was I an early discoverer of the Joomra pillow slippers. In fact, as Shape’s shopping expert, I reviewed these Amazon best-sellers multiple times before finally buying a pair for myself. Advertised as a quick drying shoe, these slippers are light enough to float on water and feature grippy bottoms to prevent sliding on wet surfaces. However, since their rise to fame on Amazon (they have 19,000 five-star ratings), they’ve become best known as a recovery slide. A deep heel cup prevents overpronation — a common cause of joint pain and bunions — and gently supports your arch. What’s more, the nearly two-inch sole absorbs shock, giving your legs, feet, and back a break. (BTW: Nurses say this pain relief cream “melts away” back and knee aches in minutes, and it’s on sale for $17.)

Amazon

Before trying them on, I anticipated for the sole to be stiff and require a break-in period to mold to my feet (similar to a Birkenstock sandal). However, on first wear, the Joomra slides were surprisingly plush, and immediately took on the shape of my arch and heels. Wandering around my apartment after a long run, I noticed the deep aches in my knees subside. Even my hip and lower back pain became unnoticeable after just an hour. These shoes were way too comfortable to only wear in my home, so eventually I started wearing them for walks, running errands, and basically anything else I could get away with. After multiple months of daily use, they remained in pristine condition. I eventually bought a pair for my entire family of avid runners, which makes vacations slightly embarrassing — but exponentially more comfortable.

After stretching and a pair of supportive sneakers, these slides are a must-have on my list of strategies to manage knee pain. While they’re typically $40, you can currently score them for just $20 while they’re on sale for Amazon Prime Day.