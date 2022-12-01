This $5 Kate Hudson-Approved Treatment Made an 'Immediate' Difference in Shoppers' Fine Lines

After all the chaos of Thanksgiving (AKA, hours of travel and a little too much family time), I’ve finally had a moment to indulge in my favorite hobby: Watching celebrity beauty routines on Youtube. Something about seeing beautiful people using their favorite products is both soothing and intriguing, and Kate Hudson’s recent skincare walk-through for Vogue did not disappoint. In addition to a bizarre eyebrow pen trick and excellent jade-roller skills, I was pleasantly surprised to see Hudson using my favorite drug store brand, Neutrogena.

Her pick, the Neutrogena Moisturizing Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Mask, has been dubbed “the best” for achieving hydrated skin by many Ulta shoppers. This makes sense, considering one of its key ingredients is hyaluronic acid. "Hyaluronic acid is a humectant, meaning it draws water to the skin," dermatologist Dr. Lara Devgan M.D., previously explained to Shape. The tiny molecule holds water, which plumps skin and minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This hero ingredient, in tandem with moisturizing seed oil, makes this mask a great option for dry and mature skin types. (Pssst: Jennifer Garner says these two Neutrogena products keep her skin looking “the absolute best.”)

Buy It: Neutrogena Moisturizing Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Mask, $5, ulta.com

“Each time I use [this mask] I see immediate results,” raved one shopper, adding that it “reduces fine lines and wrinkles.” Another fan agreed that it “offers a wonderful, moisturizing boost while helping to smooth fine lines” when used once a week. “Obsessed with this mask” a third reviewer wrote, noting that it feels “cooling and soothing” on dry skin and leaves their complexion “hydrated and plumped.” (BTW: Hailey Bieber recommends this ultra-hydrating moisturizer for “dewy, glowy, yummy” skin.)

With more holiday stress and increasingly dry weather on the horizon, my skin is going to need all the help it can get, and I know I’m not alone. Shop this celebrity-approved mask for just $5 from Ulta to stay hydrated and glowy throughout the busy month ahead.