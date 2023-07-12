Kate Middleton's Comfy Sneakers Quietly Went on Sale for Up to 50% Off

The words “Kate Middleton” and “shoes'' probably conjure up the image of glamorous pumps and sophisticated flats. After all, formal attire is practically a uniform for the Princess of Wales. However, when it comes to choosing footwear for sportier occasions, Middleton opts for an extremely supportive but (unsurprisingly) sleek-and-stylish pair of sneakers: The Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe.

During a rugby event for charity held last month, Middleton ran, lunged, and passed in these super comfy lace-ups. Designed for cross training (i.e. cardio and resistance), they feature a breathable, stretchy knit outer and a cushioned midsole that both absorbs shock and propels you forward with every step. Their most unique spec, however, is the midfoot frame, which stabilizes your foot during high-impact workouts like HIIT where side-to-side movement can cause foot and joint pain. It’s rare for a sneaker to accommodate so many types of workouts, but this pair really does check all the boxes. (BTW: I'm Shape's shopping expert, and I found the 20 best Prime Day beauty and fitness deals up to 79 percent off.)

Although they launched less than a year ago, these cross trainers already have a number of loyal fans, many of whom dub them “the most comfortable” shoes they’ve ever worn. “I finally found shoes that fully support my hips, knees, and ankles,” wrote one HIIT enthusiast who called them “perfect.” “They’re incredibly light, comfortable and not bulky” raved another reviewer who noted that they don’t require any break-in time. A third dubbed them “heavenly” for long walks, and compared the cushy sensation of the soles to “walking in clouds.”

Lululemon just quietly discounted many of their most-loved designs, including these Kate Middleton-worn sneakers. Shop a pair for as much as 50 percent off while most sizes and colors are still in stock. Plus, check out more of the brand’s amazing deals below:

