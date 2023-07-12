Kate Middleton's Comfy Sneakers Quietly Went on Sale for Up to 50% Off

HIIT lovers call the shoes "perfect" for knee pain.

By Chloe Irving
Published on July 12, 2023

The words “Kate Middleton” and “shoes'' probably conjure up the image of glamorous pumps and sophisticated flats. After all, formal attire is practically a uniform for the Princess of Wales. However, when it comes to choosing footwear for sportier occasions, Middleton opts for an extremely supportive but (unsurprisingly) sleek-and-stylish pair of sneakers: The Lululemon Chargefeel Low Workout Shoe.

During a rugby event for charity held last month, Middleton ran, lunged, and passed in these super comfy lace-ups. Designed for cross training (i.e. cardio and resistance), they feature a breathable, stretchy knit outer and a cushioned midsole that both absorbs shock and propels you forward with every step. Their most unique spec, however, is the midfoot frame, which stabilizes your foot during high-impact workouts like HIIT where side-to-side movement can cause foot and joint pain. It’s rare for a sneaker to accommodate so many types of workouts, but this pair really does check all the boxes. (BTW: I'm Shape's shopping expert, and I found the 20 best Prime Day beauty and fitness deals up to 79 percent off.)

