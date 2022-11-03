Watch Kate Upton Do a Sled Push Weighted By Husband Justin Verlander

The actress makes the full-body exercise look easy.

By
Christie Calucchia
Christie-Calucchia
Christie Calucchia
Christie Calucchia is the news editor at Shape. She writes and edits timely stories, with a focus on celebrity, health, beauty, and wellness news. She also interviews celebrities, celebrity fitness trainers, and other experts to provide insider tips and information to readers about emerging wellness trends. Christie was previously a lifestyle e-commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, serving as the e-commerce content and strategy lead for Real Simple, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living for more than two years. During that time, she wrote and edited hundreds of articles about home decor, cookware, skin care, and fashion. To provide the best product recommendations, she interviewed interior designers, organization experts, dermatologists, and celebrities. Prior to landing at Dotdash Meredith, she was an assistant editor at MyDomaine. There, Christie covered interior design and lifestyle topics, including home tours, culture, career, and celebrity news. Christie graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a bachelor's degree in humanities and a minor in journalism. She currently lives in New York, New York.
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022
Kate Upton
Getty Images.

Kate Upton isn't afraid of a challenge, especially when it comes to her workouts with longtime trainer Ben Bruno. With him, she's tackled water-resistance exercises in the pool, multiple variations of trap bar deadlifts, and single-leg hip thrusts — just to name a few of the exercises the duo has posted online. Most recently, Bruno shared a throwback clip from a time when Upton let her husband, Houston Astros baseball player Justin Verlander, hop on board while she pushed a sled uphill.

In the clip, Verlander stands on top of a three-wheeled sled while Upton leans forward to push him up a hill on a neighborhood street while wearing pink leggings and a black tank top. "My wife pushed me around as always," jokes Verlander in the video. "Just the ball and chain weighing me down," replies Upton.

Through their playful banter, Verlander encourages Upton to keep going as she takes a few more steps up the steep incline. Her dog, Norman, even makes a cameo, walking into the shot at the last minute.

Bruno shared the silly clip in honor of Verlander's team making it to the Major League Baseball World Series, according to the caption of his post.

No matter what you use to weigh down a sled, sled pushes and pulls are great exercises to add to your routine. They "work everything," Brian Nguyen, Kate Hudson's trainer, previously told Shape. "It's also just great for separating the legs and hips — your legs have to independently work," he added. (Read more: What Is Unilateral Training and Why Is It Important?)

"Implementing a weighted sled push into a training program is a safe and effective way to increase both performance and overall conditioning," Marty Miller, DHSc, NASM regional master instructor and vice president of education and training at Technogym North America, previously told Shape. You need to produce a lot of force quickly in order to push a sled forward, which works the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves, he explained. Plus, you'll get your heart rate up.

Nowadays, Upton seems game to add more weight to her sled workouts, but that wasn't always the case. "When I started training with him [Bruno], he would say, 'Let's put 500 pounds on the sled,' and I would immediately say, 'I can't do that.' So, he started standing on the sled so I couldn't see how much weight was on there," Upton previously told Shape. "Now, my attitude has changed completely, and I'm always pushing myself to do more." 

Adding your trainer or partner to your load is certainly one way to push yourself to a new PR. IF you're game, consider bringing a workout buddy along to your next gym session to take a page from Upton's book.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Close Up of Brie Larson
Brie Larson Is the Latest Celebrity to Add Sled Pushes to Her Workout
Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler Uses an App and a Grounding Mat for Daily Meditation
Kate Upton
Watch Kate Upton Do Squat Jumps In the Pool (and More Tough Exercises)
Kate Upton
Kate Upton Doing Trap Bar Deadlifts Will Make You Want to Add Them to Your Routine
Box Jump
How to Do Box Jumps with Perfect Technique
Kate Hudson Smiling
Details On Kate Hudson's Sled Workout, Straight from Her Trainer
Kate-Upton-Pulled-a-Sled-Weighted-with-her-Trainer-GettyImages-1200826822
Kate Upton Pulled a Sled Weighted with Her Trainer Like It Was No Sweat
Chelsea Handler
Watch Chelsea Handler Put a Twist On a Standard Single-Arm Chest Press
Kate Upton wearing a black dress against a pink background
Kate Upton Nailed a Glute-Building Exercise Variation You'll Want to Try
Tracee-Ellis-Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Shows Off Her Impressive Gym Workout
Lizzo
Watch Lizzo Do a Sled Workout Ahead of Her VMAs Performance
Tracee Ellis Ross
Watch Tracee Ellis Ross Power Through a Battle Rope Exercise
Nicole Scherzinger
Watch Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls Crush a Workout
Chrishell Stause
Chrishell Stause's Trainer Shares a Peek at the 'Selling Sunset' Star's Fitness Routine
Chelsea Handler wearing a black and white dress against a purple background
Chelsea Handler Made This Impressive Core Exercise Look Easy
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Just Made a Tough Pilates Move Look Easy — Here's How to Try It at Home