Watch Kate Upton Do a Sled Push Weighted By Husband Justin Verlander

Kate Upton isn't afraid of a challenge, especially when it comes to her workouts with longtime trainer Ben Bruno. With him, she's tackled water-resistance exercises in the pool, multiple variations of trap bar deadlifts, and single-leg hip thrusts — just to name a few of the exercises the duo has posted online. Most recently, Bruno shared a throwback clip from a time when Upton let her husband, Houston Astros baseball player Justin Verlander, hop on board while she pushed a sled uphill.

In the clip, Verlander stands on top of a three-wheeled sled while Upton leans forward to push him up a hill on a neighborhood street while wearing pink leggings and a black tank top. "My wife pushed me around as always," jokes Verlander in the video. "Just the ball and chain weighing me down," replies Upton.

Through their playful banter, Verlander encourages Upton to keep going as she takes a few more steps up the steep incline. Her dog, Norman, even makes a cameo, walking into the shot at the last minute.

Bruno shared the silly clip in honor of Verlander's team making it to the Major League Baseball World Series, according to the caption of his post.

No matter what you use to weigh down a sled, sled pushes and pulls are great exercises to add to your routine. They "work everything," Brian Nguyen, Kate Hudson's trainer, previously told Shape. "It's also just great for separating the legs and hips — your legs have to independently work," he added. (Read more: What Is Unilateral Training and Why Is It Important?)

"Implementing a weighted sled push into a training program is a safe and effective way to increase both performance and overall conditioning," Marty Miller, DHSc, NASM regional master instructor and vice president of education and training at Technogym North America, previously told Shape. You need to produce a lot of force quickly in order to push a sled forward, which works the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves, he explained. Plus, you'll get your heart rate up.

Nowadays, Upton seems game to add more weight to her sled workouts, but that wasn't always the case. "When I started training with him [Bruno], he would say, 'Let's put 500 pounds on the sled,' and I would immediately say, 'I can't do that.' So, he started standing on the sled so I couldn't see how much weight was on there," Upton previously told Shape. "Now, my attitude has changed completely, and I'm always pushing myself to do more."

Adding your trainer or partner to your load is certainly one way to push yourself to a new PR. IF you're game, consider bringing a workout buddy along to your next gym session to take a page from Upton's book.