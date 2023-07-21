Shoppers Say This Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner Set Gives 'Lifeless' Hair 'More Body and Shine'

Flat, lifeless hair can put a real damper on your hot girl summer, and finding the right product to restore your hair’s volume is a challenge. Plenty of products advertise that they can add volume and thickness, but not all of them deliver. That’s why we were thrilled to discover an on-sale shampoo and conditioner duo that shoppers say made their hair “thicker, fuller, shinier, and smoother.” If you’re ready to pump up the volume and say goodbye to flat hair, consider this shopper-loved, on-sale Keranique volumizing shampoo and conditioner set.

Amazon

Buy It: Keranique Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $40 (was $50), amazon.com

This volumizing set includes a follicle-strengthening shampoo and conditioner made with keratin, a protein commonly used for nourishing hair. Studies have found that using a shampoo and conditioner with keratin can give you stronger, softer, and healthier hair. The Keranique volumizing products are also enriched with biotin, a B-complex vitamin that can give you healthier hair and skin and may promote hair growth for some individuals.

The volumizing shampoo and conditioner combo are gentle on the scalp and safe for color-treated hair. Both products are made without dyes, parabens, or sulfates (which can strip your hair of its natural oils, potentially leading to dryness and scalp irritation). They are also cruelty-free.

Shoppers with thinning hair have given this Keranique duo rave reviews. One Amazon shopper proclaimed that they found their new “go-to” with this set, sharing that it “did the trick for [their] thin, lifeless hair.” Another buyer said that their hair is “already getting thicker” after only one month of use.

Another shopper struggling with hair loss also saw results from the Keranique volumizing shampoo and conditioner. Not only did it give their hair “more body and shine,” but they also noted that their “hair loss has stopped” since switching to the Keranique duo.

Whether you’re battling hair loss or simply want to give your hair a volumizing pick-me-up, consider the Keranique volumizing shampoo and conditioner set. For a limited time, you can get it on sale at Amazon for 20 percent off, making now the perfect time to give this set a shot at reviving your flat or thinning hair.

