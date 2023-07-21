Shoppers Say This Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner Set Gives 'Lifeless' Hair 'More Body and Shine'

Some noticed fuller hair in just one month.

By
Kaylyn McKenna
Kaylyn McKenna
Kaylyn McKenna
Kaylyn McKenna is a freelance beauty and wellness writer whose work has been published in Forbes, CBS News, and other digital publications. She carefully tests every product that she reviews and scours the web to find the best deals. 
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Keranique
Photo:

Keranique

Flat, lifeless hair can put a real damper on your hot girl summer, and finding the right product to restore your hair’s volume is a challenge. Plenty of products advertise that they can add volume and thickness, but not all of them deliver. That’s why we were thrilled to discover an on-sale shampoo and conditioner duo that shoppers say made their hair “thicker, fuller, shinier, and smoother.” If you’re ready to pump up the volume and say goodbye to flat hair, consider this shopper-loved, on-sale Keranique volumizing shampoo and conditioner set

Amazon Keranique Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Amazon

Buy It: Keranique Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $40 (was $50), amazon.com

This volumizing set includes a follicle-strengthening shampoo and conditioner made with keratin, a protein commonly used for nourishing hair. Studies have found that using a shampoo and conditioner with keratin can give you stronger, softer, and healthier hair. The Keranique volumizing products are also enriched with biotin, a B-complex vitamin that can give you healthier hair and skin and may promote hair growth for some individuals.

The volumizing shampoo and conditioner combo are gentle on the scalp and safe for color-treated hair. Both products are made without dyes, parabens, or sulfates (which can strip your hair of its natural oils, potentially leading to dryness and scalp irritation). They are also cruelty-free.

Shoppers with thinning hair have given this Keranique duo rave reviews. One Amazon shopper proclaimed that they found their new “go-to” with this set, sharing that it “did the trick for [their] thin, lifeless hair.” Another buyer said that their hair is “already getting thicker” after only one month of use.

Another shopper struggling with hair loss also saw results from the Keranique volumizing shampoo and conditioner.  Not only did it give their hair “more body and shine,” but they also noted that their “hair loss has stopped” since switching to the Keranique duo.

Whether you’re battling hair loss or simply want to give your hair a volumizing pick-me-up, consider the Keranique volumizing shampoo and conditioner set. For a limited time, you can get it on sale at Amazon for 20 percent off, making now the perfect time to give this set a shot at reviving your flat or thinning hair.

Was this page helpful?

Shop More Shape-Approved Picks

Headline Syncing fields from Beauty & Style Art Team Sync A Fitness Instructor Says Their 'Go-To' Underwear Is From This Editor- and Celeb-Loved Activewear Brand
The Activewear Brand Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez Wear Has a Hidden Section of Comfy Workout Underwear
My Go-to Yoga Mat Is Perfectly Cushioned to Support My Joints and Has the Best Grip â and It's Up to 41% Off
My Favorite Perfectly Cushioned Yoga Mat Improves Shoppers’ ‘Form and Strength’ — and It’s 40% Off
Woman Wearing a Sports Bra
Shoppers with Large Breasts Say This Supportive Sports Bra Is Comfy Enough to Sleep In, and It’s Just $14 Now
Related Articles
a person holding a hairbrush with lots of hair in it, depicting hair loss
If Your Hair Is Falling Out Like Crazy, Here's Deal
Woman Shampooing Hair on a Background of Best Hair Thickening Shampoos
The Best Hair-Thickening Shampoos, According to Customer Reviews
Living Proof Shampoo
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Shampoo 'Helps Fluff Up Fine, Thin Hair' — and It’s 30% Off
woman with red hair who uses one of the best hair conditioners
The Best Conditioner for Every Hair Type, According to Customer Reviews
Alyssa Milano
The Growth Shampoo Set Alyssa Milano Says 'Tremendously' Helped Her Thinning Hair Is 30% Off
Woman Washing Her Hair
Shoppers Say This Growth Shampoo From a Jennifer Aniston-Used Brand Reversed Their ‘Flat, Lifeless’ Hair
Trophies and Makeup Swatches
The 2022 Shape Beauty Awards: The Best Skin-Care, Hair, Makeup, and Body Products to Buy
Shape Prime Day Round Up
I'm Shape's Shopping Expert, and I Found the 20 Best Prime Day Beauty and Fitness Deals Up to 79% Off
Does Shampoo for Thinning Hair Really Work?
Does Shampoo for Thinning Hair Actually Work?
Shampoo bottles arranged on a green background
The 13 Best Shampoos for Dry Hair, According to an Expert Hair Stylist
Hair Growth Shampoo
Shoppers Say This On-Sale Shampoo From a Alyssa Milano-Used Brand Makes Hair Look “Thicker Than It Once Was”
Hair Oil
Shoppers Swear By This “Miracle Serum” for Thicker Hair in 2 Weeks, and It’s 40% Off at Amazon
Shampoo for Hair Growth
The 10 Best Shampoos for Hair Growth for Long, Strong Strands in 2023
Is Hair Growth Serum Worth It?
Is Hair Growth Serum Actually Worth It?
A woman holds a wooden comb in her hands, cleans it of fallen hair after combing
9 Hair Loss Treatments That Could Change Everything
nutrafol hair loss supplement
What to Know About Nutrafol for Women