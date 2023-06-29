Shoppers Say This Growth Shampoo From a Jennifer Aniston-Used Brand Reversed Their ‘Flat, Lifeless’ Hair

Finding the right products to add volume and thickness to thinning hair can be a major struggle. While many products advertise that they will thicken hair, not all of them provide the results that shoppers are hoping for. However, we’ve found one brand that both shoppers with hair loss and celebrities alike trust when it comes to hair-thickening products: Kérastase.

Jennifer Aniston’s longtime hairstylist sat down with Vogue earlier this year to spill the actress’ hair-care secrets – and it turns out that Jennifer uses Kerastase to keep her hair smooth and frizz-free. Jennifer uses the Kérastase Discipline Oléo-Relax Advanced Hair Oil to get her signature look, but shoppers with hair loss swear by another popular product from the Jennifer Aniston-used brand; the Kérastase Bain Densite Thickening Shampoo.

Kerastase

Buy It: $40, kerastase-usa.com

Kérastase’s thickening shampoo is designed to strengthen hair, increase density, and provide a deep cleanse to build healthier, thicker hair. It is made with hyaluronic acid, a hydrating, concentrated acid that helps plump the hair to prevent future breakage. It also includes peptides to strengthen hair and ceramides that enhance shine and promote elasticity.

One reviewer who’s suffered from hair loss for years, said that their hair has “gotten very thin,” but this shampoo made “a huge difference in volume.” They even said that you “can feel the difference as you are shampooing.” Another shopper enthusiastically shared that the Kérastase shampoo had transformed their “flat, lifeless hair into beautiful, healthy, shiny, and thick hair.” Meanwhile, another buyer dealing with age-related hair thinning wrote that it had made “a dramatic positive difference to my hair texture and appearance.”

Shoppers with hair loss have also seen great results with this shampoo. A reviewer said that their hair had been “thinning and falling out like crazy," but noted that after two months of using this shampoo, they noticed that “the new hair coming in is thick and full.”

If you’re looking for long healthy locks and thicker hair, check out the Kérastase Bain Densite Thickening Shampoo now. Not only is the brand used by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston but it’s also trusted by everyday shoppers experiencing hair loss and thinning.