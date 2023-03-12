This Volumizing Spray Gives My Hair So Much Body, You Can Barely Tell It’s Thinning

I took my hair for granted in my teens and early twenties. I had fine-yet-voluminous hair down to my chest that I could color and style to my heart’s desire. I was the embodiment of ‘long hair, don’t care,’ (or whatever the saying is). But all of that changed in my late twenties when I was diagnosed with androgenic alopecia and lost over half of the hair I once had. All of this to say, I needed a solution, and I needed it fast. Kevin Murphy’s Body Mass Leave-In Plumping Treatment was the quick fix that became a staple in my hair care routine.

Kevin Murphy Body Mass Leave-In Plumping Treatment Key Features:

How I tested: I’ve used this spray a couple of times a week over the past year, especially while styling my hair and going for a salon-level blowout look. After washing and towel-drying my hair, I spray a few spritzes to my roots before styling.

Perfect for: Anyone with fine, thinning hair who’s looking for body and volume without the damaging effects of traditional hair sprays.

What you’ll love: In addition to building volume and increasing circulation to the scalp, it also acts as a heat protectant to keep your strands safe as you go about styling your mane. Oh, and it smells divine.

Keep in mind: The texture can initially feel stickier than you might expect in a volumizing spray, but it only took a couple of uses to get accustomed to the consistency.

Key ingredients: Oleanolic acid from olive tree leaves promotes hair growth, hydrolysed wheat protein strengthens the hair shaft, and baobab fruit extract hydrates and smooths strands.

Buy It: Kevin Murphy Body Mass Leave-In Plumping Treatment, $38 (was $42), amazon.com



Kevin Murphy Body Mass Leave-In Plumping Treatment Review:

About a year ago, while digging through my bathroom cabinet, I found Kevin Murphy’s Body Mass Treatment hidden behind a few bottles of shampoo on my “try next” list. I was kind of surprised at myself — me? Forgetting to use a hair product? Who am I?

After recovering from my momentary existential crisis, I hopped in the shower, shampooed and conditioned my hair as usual, and patted it dry afterward. The brand recommends spraying on damp or towel-dried hair, so I gave my strands a shake and sprayed the treatment in a few spots around my head, parting as I went so the product could really reach the scalp.

I had no idea how powerful a couple of spritzes could be. As I blow-dried my hair, I watched the newfound volume cover patchy balding spots, giving the illusion of a darker, richer hue than usual. But the body and lift created by the spray was still subtle; I didn’t feel like a Miss America contestant; it was still my hair, but with a little extra zhuzh.

I now use this spray almost every time I style my hair, particularly when I’m curling it and looking for volume. I used to get blowouts almost monthly, but I haven’t made an appointment since I got my hands on this spray; it looks just as good when I blowdry it at home. Plus, it has a musky smell reminiscent of an early ‘00s Hollister store — a big selling point for this nostalgic millennial — but significantly more subdued. Whether or not you struggle with thinning hair or hair loss, Kevin Murphy’s Body Mass Spray is the best way to get a salon-level blowout for a fraction of the price.

