Beauty Hair Jennifer Lopez's Go-To Haircare Brand Was Behind Kim Kardashian's Voluminous Updo at the Met Gala Shoppers with thinning hair say the spray gives "lift and volume." By Chloe Irving Published on May 2, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images If the Met Gala is the Super Bowl of style, then the beauty products used to create photo-worthy looks are the MVPs. Typically, celebrity invitees will prep with high-end makeup and skin-care but, when it comes to hair, many opt for tried and true brands that anyone can shop on Amazon. Take Kim Kardashian for example: The star's silky black updo was sculpted using products from Color Wow, a shopper loved brand also favored by Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna. In addition to the Color Wow Supernatural Dream Coat (Jennifer Lopez's go-to for fighting frizz), Kardashian's mane contained the line's Raise the Root Thicken and Lift Spray, a volumizer intended to make your scalp and strands healthier. Hydrolyzed keratin, for instance, gives your hair a boost of protein, which eliminates frizz, increases shine, and strengthens hair to prevent breakage. This paraben- and sulfate-free formula also includes potassium, which helps curls retain moisture and citric acid, which balances your mane's pH to protect it from damage. (BTW: Brie Larson calls this $14 skin-depuffing tool "heaven,"' and you can get it on Amazon.) Amazon Buy It: Color Wow Raise the Root Thicken and Lift Spray, $24, amazon.com For fuller-looking hair in a matter of minutes, simply apply the spray to your roots (damp or dry) and activate the formula using heat from a hair dryer. It's a simple step to add to your styling routine, and so many reviewers say the results are amazing. "I bet I have tried 100 products in my lifetime and I finally found the one," wrote an Amazon shopper who raved that it makes a "huge difference" in the body of their "flat, thin, fine" hair. Another fan with a thinning scalp noted that the spray gives their mane "lift and volume" that lasts "for days." A third user with "super-fine" strands and a thinning scalp agreed that this formula gives them the appearance of having "double the hair." (Pssst: Shoppers dealing with hair loss call this $18 growth shampoo "miracle juice" thanks to a viral ingredient.) Three extra minutes can make a noticeable difference when it comes to giving fine and thinning hair the lift it needs. Shop this Kim Kardashian-used formula for $24 from Amazon to give it a try.