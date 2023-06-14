Here’s Exactly What a Celebrity Trainer Stashes in Her Gym Bag

Hours of Stokes’ life are spent on the go, running between training A-list clients, filming new content for the KSFIT app, and getting her own workouts in — so it makes sense that anything that earns a spot in her gym bag has to be lightweight, versatile, and travel-sized. “I commute into the city, so anything I put in my gym bag can’t weigh that much because I have to lug it around,” she points out. Here’s what the celebrity trainer always keeps in her gym bag.

ICYDK, The Stoked Method is Stokes’ unique training style that’s more of a flow of movement than disparate reps, moves, and sets. “ It’s not the moves themselves, it’s how you put movement together,” Stokes, a former gymnast, explains to Shape. “A circuit or block of work is like a story chapter with a beginning, middle, and end. Each move makes sense with what comes before or after it.”

Ashley Graham, Shay Mitchell, Shawn Johnson — what do these celebs all have in common? They get their workouts in with personal trainer Kira Stokes , the high-energy, enthusiastic creator of the Kira Stokes Fit app and The Stoked Method with over 28 years of experience and 11 certifications.

Beis Sport Backpack Beis View On Beistravel.com Stokes has trained Shay Mitchell, the actress and founder of Beis, for seven years, but she swears she’s not biased. “I’d be buying Beis if [Shay] wasn’t my client,” she swears. Stokes is particularly stoked (sorry, we had to) about the thoughtful pockets and compartments within the Sport Backpack, which she uses as her gym bag. In addition to a front zip and a side zip pocket on the exterior, the interior has a front zip pocket with a key leash, a padded laptop pocket with a Velcro closure, and three more pockets in the main compartment. Plus, it can hold a rolled-up yoga mat. Price at time of publish: $98

Kira Stokes Stoked Bands Kira Stokes View On Kirastokes.com “Resistance bands really are the most versatile piece of fitness equipment,” says Stokes. “They’re so easy to travel with, and they’re a wonderful way to get people new to fitness to get used to engaging their muscles.” Stoked Bands are color-coded to make it easy to tell them apart, and they come with their own carrying case. Plus, at under $13, this is one of the most affordable pieces of fitness equipment you’ll ever invest in. Price at time of publish: $13

Promix Vegan Cereal Bar Amazon View On Amazon Like the rest of us, Stokes gets hangry — especially considering how often she works out. “If I’m working with a client, I’m moving with them, and you’ve got to fuel your body after you work out,” she points out. She loves these vegan cereal bars because they satisfy her sweet tooth (thanks to the decadent drizzle on top), and they have 10 grams of protein to keep her full between clients. Price at time of publish: $26 The 8 Best Yoga Mats of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

FunkkOFF! Teeth Refresher Amazon View On Amazon These mini-toothbrushes might be one of Shark Tank’s most ingenious products yet. Twist the bottom (like you would with deodorant or lip balm) and toothpaste pushes up through the bristles. The combo toothpaste-toothbrush is perfect for Stokes during days when she’s training clients in person and needs to make sure her breath doesn’t scare them away. Plus, says Stokes, “I love supporting women-owned businesses, and this company was founded by a Boston College alum like me.” Price at time of publish: $22 The Best Toothpaste for Bad Breath of 2023

TELETIES Hair Ties Amazon View On Walmart View On Target View On Teleties.com Part of being a celebrity trainer is always having an extra hair tie on your wrist for clients, and Stokes is never without a Teletie. “They always come out of my hair easily, and it doesn’t leave a crease in my hair,” she explains. “Plus, they look cute on my wrist.” Heads up — Stokes has short hair, and the small size is perfect for her. If you have longer or thicker hair, try the large 3-pack instead. Price at time of publish: $8

Dagne Dover Mara Phone Sling Dagne Dover View On Nordstrom View On Dagnedover.com View On Lyst.com Think of this phone sling as a more streamlined fanny pack, which Stokes uses as a crossbody purse-slash-wallet combo. “It’s super lightweight and the straps are adjustable,” she notes. Even though the interior is meant for your phone, it also features three card slots and an elastic loop that perfectly fits a tube of lip balm. Price at time of publish: $75

Tracksmith Charles Sunglasses Tracksmith View On Tracksmith.com For an elevated take on running sunglasses (read: you won’t look like an extreme athlete while wearing them), Stokes loves these sunnies from Tracksmith. “I have a small head, and it’s hard to find sunglasses that don’t move around when you lean over,” she says. “These look a little more stylish, plus they’re super comfortable because the bridge of the nose has a little pad.” Plus, they’ll stay on your face whether you’re running errands or running laps. Price at time of publish: $255

Mophie Magnetic Portable Stand Apple View On Apple Breaking the fourth wall for a moment: The moment Stokes showed me this device over Zoom, I ordered it as a replacement for my sad, perpetually off-balance tripod. This slim magnetic stand holds your phone at the perfect angle for recording (or viewing) content, whether you prefer landscape or horizontal, tilted down or straight-on. It’s seriously genius. “This weighs nothing and it folds in half to fit anywhere,” raves Stokes. “Plus, it’s solid enough that it won’t tip over.” I can back this up — it’s earned a permanent spot on my desk. Price at time of publish: $40