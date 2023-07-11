Fitness Instructors Say This Adjustable Dumbbell Set Offers “Endless Possibilities” — and It’s 64% Off

One of the biggest issues of setting up your dream home gym is that as you start to get stronger, you need more (read: heavier) weights to challenge yourself. Unfortunately, extra dumbbells aren’t particularly efficient if you want to save your space or budget for, say, a compact treadmill. Not only do individual dumbbell sets physically take up valuable room in your home gym, but they’re also expensive. In fact, dumbbells typically cost between $1 and $2 per pound!

The solution? Adjustable dumbbells — and the KISS Gold Adjustable Dumbbells offer more versatility than their pricey Bowflex counterparts. That’s because the extremely affordable set can be used as dumbbells and as a barbell, thanks to a simple connecting rod. Even better? This set is up to 64 percent off for Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon

Buy It: KISS Gold Adjustable Dumbbells, $60 (was $170), amazon.com

Basically, this budget-friendly adjustable dumbbell set is like buying several pieces of fitness equipment in one. The set comes with four 1.7-pound weight plates, four 2.8-pound weight plates, two dumbbell handles, and one barbell handle, plus everything you need to safely secure the weight plates in place. Each dumbbell can be configured to weigh 12 pounds, and the barbell maxes out at 22 pounds — perfect for strength training beginners, anyone recovering from an injury, or someone who wants to start outfitting their home gym on a budget.

Shoppers love that even though the weights are affordable, they’re durable enough for your sweatiest weight-lifting sessions. One fitness instructor even raved about the set, writing that “they're very sturdy and durable — reinforced in places that need them,” and added that “this bar is great for the repeated rows, deadlifts, high-pulls, clean and press, chest press, shoulder press, bicep curls... endless possibilities.”

These weights are approved by busy teachers, too. “I’m a teacher so finding time to workout every day at the gym was increasingly difficult,” notes one five-star review. “I made excuses for why I couldn’t go to the gym- it’s raining, it’s too cold, etc. Buying these took away those excuses. No reason to skip a workout if I have a full weight set waiting for me in my living room!”

And if you want to level up beyond the 22-pound adjustable dumbbell set, you can still get an amazing deal. The 44-pound adjustable set (which can also be converted to a barbell, BTW) is discounted too — a major 39 percent off.

With nearly 1,000 five-star ratings and the eye-popping 64 percent discount, the KISS Gold Adjustable Dumbbells are bound to sell fast. Shop them on Amazon before they sell out.