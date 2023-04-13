Zoë Kravitz Uses This On-Sale Moisturizing Oil for Glowy Skin and Hydrated Hair

Winter may be over, but that doesn’t mean you should start slacking on your moisturizing routine. And while warm weather can minimize dry skin, it doesn’t fully eliminate it. If you’ve been dealing with dry, flaky skin, you’ll want to check out this on-sale Kopari Organic Coconut Melt.

The Kopari Coconut Melt is made with a single ingredient: organic, unrefined coconut oil. Though the ingredient list is short, reviewers (and celebrities) say that this simple body moisturizer provides some pretty fantastic results. Coconut oil is packed with essential fatty acids, proteins, and vitamin E to moisturize your skin and provide a radiant glow.

Several celebrities have sung praises about the Kopari Coconut Melt. The hydrating product was included in a post on Kourtney Kardashian’s website Poosh with Kardashian’s tips and tricks on "how to look good naked". Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin is also a fan. "I am obsessed with Kopari,"she shared during an episode of Beauty Stash for Harper's Bazaar. "[The] Coconut Melt is so yummy if you haven't tried it. Love it." And Zoë Kravitz says she likes to use the coconut oil in her hair for added hydration and all over her body, as she revealed in her Vogue Beauty Secrets video.

The Kopari Coconut Melt is meant to be used as an all-over body moisturizer. Kopari recommends that you use it as soon as you get out of the shower or as an end-of-day moisturizer before bed. It can also be used as a hair mask, dry shave oil, or a belly balm to help ward off stretch marks during pregnancy.

This coconut melt is also a huge hit with shoppers dealing with dry skin. One reviewer said that the “texture is heavenly” and that it is great on dry skin without feeling greasy. “My skin has never been softer or felt more hydrated,” shared one shopper. A third reviewer shared that it helps to soothe and heal their driest areas.

If you’ve been struggling with dull, dry skin or hair, try out this hydrating coconut oil while it’s on sale. The Kopari Coconut Melt is 20 percent off right now for its Kopari Friends and Family Sale, so stock up and save on all of your Kopari favorites.

