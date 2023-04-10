Hailey Bieber Uses This Pore-Blurring Primer for Oily Skin, and I Put It to the Test

Warm weather is just around the corner, which means enlarged pores, oiliness, and inevitable breakouts for my combination skin, each an obstacle to achieving smooth base makeup. No matter what setting spray I use, foundation and concealer literally slide off. Primer was the obvious answer, even though for years the formulas I tried were overly sticky and drying — until I discovered one from Hailey Bieber’s go-to makeup brand.

In a TikTok from last week, Bieber prepped her skin using a few favorites from her line, Rhode Beauty, and the Kosas Dreambeam SPF 40 Mineral Sunscreen, which I use as a primer before makeup to take my face from looking rough and bumpy to silky smooth. The newly launched product includes hard-working ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which locks in moisture, and peptides, which improve your skin’s elasticity, to diminish aging-related imperfections like wrinkles and sagging. Plus, allantoin smooths texture by gently exfoliating dead cells, while ceramides strengthen your skin barrier. Of course, this zinc-based SPF also fends off damaging UV rays, which exacerbates a myriad of imperfections like fine lines and discoloration. In short, this formula has a roster of MVP ingredients that do so much more than improve your makeup. (BTW: I tried the best-selling pore-extracting device that clears skin like a professional facial — and it's 50 percent off.)

DreamBeam SPF 40 PA

Kosas

Buy It: Kosas Dreambeam SPF 40 Mineral Sunscreen, $40, kosas.com and credobeauty.com

In the week after the brand gifted me this primer, my skin looked abnormally great. It was difficult to tell whether it or another new skincare find was causing the change until I decided to take Dreambeam  on the road for my cousin’s beach-side wedding. The morning of, I applied the formula, knowing that my makeup would need to hold up through eight hours of wind, sun, and dance floor sweat, and it performed perfectly. In addition to providing sun protection throughout the outdoor event, it kept my base locked in place. By the end of the day, my skin, which usually turns oily under foundation, still looked smooth and poreless. 

This newly launched primer has undoubtedly changed the appearance of both my skin and makeup for the better — and it proves my hypothesis that Hailey Bieber’s recs are always on point. You can shop a bottle for yourself from the brand’s site or Credo Beauty.

