I've Tried Dozens of Eyelash Growth Serums, and This Is the Best for Added Length and Fullness

As Shape’s resident shopping writer, I’ve become fairly skilled at mentally separating potential purchases into “wants” and “needs.” For years, when it came to buying new beauty products, an effective eyelash serum was always at the top of my “wants” list. I constantly worried about my thinning lashes, but felt apprehensive about buying a pricey product that didn’t live up to its promises. As someone with sensitive eyes, I’ve always avoided harsher formulas, however, after testing multiple “gentle” alternatives for work, I was beginning to lose hope in those as well — until Kosas offered me a sample of their newest lash launch.

The ingredients in the Kosas GrowPotion Fluffy Brow and Lash Boosting Serum aren’t revolutionary by any means, but when combined, they form a lightweight serum packed with tried and true benefits. Hyaluronic acid, for instance, serves as an antidote to the drying effects of mascara by restoring moisture to brittle hairs, which in turn makes them resistant to breakage. Meanwhile, peptides accelerate the healing of broken follicles, which maintains the length and thickness of your lashes. Finally, vitamin B5, a component in many growth serums “can penetrate hair fibers to add strength," cosmetic chemist Kelly Dobos previously told Shape, adding that this prolongs the hair’s growth cycle. (BTW: Shoppers dub this hair serum “the best thing” for repairing damaged manes, and it's nearly 50 percent off.)

Kosas

Buy It: Kosas GrowPotion Fluffy Brow and Lash Boosting Serum, $38 (was $48), kosas.com

I committed to giving the Kosas serum a fair shot by using it every day for an entire month. Upon first try, I noticed that the texture was a bit too thick to layer under mascara, however it fit perfectly into my nighttime beauty routine as it only took three seconds to apply. I didn’t notice any changes until the middle of the third week, when after a long hiatus from makeup, I decided to put on a few coats of my usual mascara and instantly noticed a serious difference in length. Upon closer inspection, I noticed small, but strong hairs growing where there had previously been gaps in my lash line.

With these results in mind (as well as more than half a tube of product remaining), I decided to extend my trial into a second — and eventually a third — month. I’ve never thought of myself as someone with “good lashes,” but now feel a rush of confidence looking at their length and fluffiness. Now that this serum is on rare sale for 20 percent off, I’ll absolutely be investing in a tube. Shop this serum, along with Kosas’s entire site, through June 20.