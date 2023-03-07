Even Leggings 'Snobs' Say These $14, 'Buttery Soft' Workout Tights Look More Expensive Than They Are

Amazon shoppers call the popular leggings an "absolutely phenomenal" find.

By Chloe Irving
Updated on March 8, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Even Luxury Legging 'Snobs' Call These $14 Workout Tights an 'Absolutely Phenomenalâ Find
Leggings Depot.

Like collectors of fine wine or priceless art, I consider myself to be a connoisseur of the finer things. By this, I mean that my prized collection of leggings has some of the most buttery soft, well-fitting, and long-lasting pairs money can buy — and not all of them came at a high price point. While splurges at Spanx and Alo Yoga certainly paid off, many of my treasured tights cost less than $30.

Recently, a workout legging that’s on sale for just $14 came on my radar, one that even another self-described “legging snob” calls an “absolutely phenomenal find” for their “buttery-soft” texture and “incredibly comfortable” feel. The pair in question, the Legging Depot High-Waisted Legging, gets its silky-smoothness from a blend of polyester and spandex, and features 39 color options to choose from. Unlike other pairs at this price point, it also comes in sizes that range from small to 3X, and multiple wearers say that they’re “true to size.” (BTW: Kim Kardashian worked out in the buttery-soft leggings Meghan Markle has worn for years.)

Leggings Depot High Waisted Legging

Amazon

Buy It: Legging Depot High-Waisted Legging, $14 (was $20), amazon.com

One reviewer raved that the tights are a “great price for a luxury feel,” and are lightweight while remaining opaque (aka squat-proof.) “For animal lovers, the hair doesn't cling either,” they added. Another fan with “a lot of high end leggings” called the tights “super comfy” and “very flattering,” and admitted that they’re the “only ones” they want to wear. “They look like higher-end expensive leggings,” agreed a third shopper, who dubbed them “literally the best leggings on the planet.” (Pssst: Celebrities constantly wear these $98 butt-lifting leggings, but does this viral $18 version compare?)

If you’re looking for the next addition to your collection, these leggings are a can’t-lose investment. Score a pair (or like so many shoppers, multiple pairs) for just $14 while they’re still on sale at Amazon. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
(Save Vs Splurge) Celebrities Constantly Wear These $98 Butt-Lifting Leggings, But Does This Viral $20 Version Compare?
Celebrities Constantly Wear These $98 Butt-Lifting Leggings, but Does This Viral $18 Version Compare?
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Worked Out In the Buttery-Soft Leggings Meghan Markle Has Worn for Years
So Many Leggings From This Jennifer Garner and Hailey Bieber-Worn Brand Are On Sale (More Alosoft and Airlifts were just added)
So Many Leggings from This Jennifer Garner- and Hailey Bieber-Worn Activewear Brand Are On Sale
CRZ-YOGA-Butterluxe-High-Waisted-Legging
Shoppers Are Replacing Their High-End Leggings with This $32 Amazon Pair
Lululemon Sale Roundup
Lululemon Leggings, Bras, and Jackets Are Up to 70% Off Right Now
Best Running Jackets
The 13 Best Running Jackets of 2023, Tested & Reviewed
Amazon Workout Clothes Roundup
Score Nike, Adidas, and Alo Yoga for Up to 70% Off In Amazon’s Massive Activewear Sale
Abodhu Leggings
These Fleece-Lined Leggings Are $5 Apiece — and Shoppers Swear They’re ‘So Comfy, It’s Unreal’
IUGA-Workout-Shorts
Shoppers Say These Are ‘the Most Comfortable’ Workout Shorts — and You Can Get Them From $16 On Amazon
Fitness Awards Activewear
Shape Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Activewear Apparel
A collage of two women wearing Lululemon leggings on a colorful patterned background
The 10 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2023, According to Our Testers
The 14 Best Bike Shorts to Add to Your Closet ASAP
Shape Certified: Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pants
These Elevated Sweatpants Are So Comfy, I've Worn Them On 6 Cross-Country Flights This Year
Woman wearing workout leggings
The Best Workout Leggings for Women, According to Fitness Pros and Reviewers
Best-Size-Inclusive-Leggings-GettyImages-1125693630-906493010
The Best Size Plus-Size Leggings for Working Out and Hanging Out
best leggings amazon tout
The Best Leggings On Amazon, According to Customer Reviews