Even Leggings 'Snobs' Say These $14, 'Buttery Soft' Workout Tights Look More Expensive Than They Are

Like collectors of fine wine or priceless art, I consider myself to be a connoisseur of the finer things. By this, I mean that my prized collection of leggings has some of the most buttery soft, well-fitting, and long-lasting pairs money can buy — and not all of them came at a high price point. While splurges at Spanx and Alo Yoga certainly paid off, many of my treasured tights cost less than $30.

Recently, a workout legging that’s on sale for just $14 came on my radar, one that even another self-described “legging snob” calls an “absolutely phenomenal find” for their “buttery-soft” texture and “incredibly comfortable” feel. The pair in question, the Legging Depot High-Waisted Legging, gets its silky-smoothness from a blend of polyester and spandex, and features 39 color options to choose from. Unlike other pairs at this price point, it also comes in sizes that range from small to 3X, and multiple wearers say that they’re “true to size.” (BTW: Kim Kardashian worked out in the buttery-soft leggings Meghan Markle has worn for years.)

Amazon

Buy It: Legging Depot High-Waisted Legging, $14 (was $20), amazon.com

One reviewer raved that the tights are a “great price for a luxury feel,” and are lightweight while remaining opaque (aka squat-proof.) “For animal lovers, the hair doesn't cling either,” they added. Another fan with “a lot of high end leggings” called the tights “super comfy” and “very flattering,” and admitted that they’re the “only ones” they want to wear. “They look like higher-end expensive leggings,” agreed a third shopper, who dubbed them “literally the best leggings on the planet.” (Pssst: Celebrities constantly wear these $98 butt-lifting leggings, but does this viral $18 version compare?)

If you’re looking for the next addition to your collection, these leggings are a can’t-lose investment. Score a pair (or like so many shoppers, multiple pairs) for just $14 while they’re still on sale at Amazon.

