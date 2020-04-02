Lifestyle

Tips and info on beauty, fashion, travel, health, sex, love and everything else you need to live a fuller and happier life.

What's Popular in Lifestyle

How to Get the Most Out of Your Dry Shampoo

How to Get the Most Out of Your Dry Shampoo

Sorry to break it to you: If you're not following these tips, your dry shampoo habit could be a waste.
Read More
Everything You Should Know Before Taking Prescription Painkillers

Everything You Should Know Before Taking Prescription Painkillers

Because opioid addiction is reaching crisis levels in America.
Read More
Is Squirting Real? What to Know About Female Ejaculation

Is Squirting Real? What to Know About Female Ejaculation

Squirting is a hot topic in the sexual health world. So we asked an expert to sort out the fact from the fiction.
Read More
What's Considered Normal Weight Fluctuation?

What's Considered Normal Weight Fluctuation?

Find out how to differentiate between daily weight fluctuations and more meaningful weight loss or weight gain.
Read More
The Best Sex Positions for Women

The Best Sex Positions for Women

Every need, angle, desire, and partner—there's a position for that. Scroll through these best sex positions for women, and you're bound to find a few you're dying to try.
Read More
What Is Juul and Is It Better for You Than Smoking?

What Is Juul and Is It Better for You Than Smoking?

People are freaking out over this type of e-cigarette that's taking over the market, but that doesn't mean you should use it. Here, a doctor answers the question everyone has on their mind: Is Juul bad for you?
Read More

More Lifestyle

Here's the Average Penis Size, In Case You Were Curious

Here's the Average Penis Size, In Case You Were Curious

Yes, there is a ton of science on average penis length and girth—even if it has little to no effect on satisfaction.
Read More
Scientists Say They've Found the Perfect Breasts

Scientists Say They've Found the Perfect Breasts

Has research IDed the perfect breast size? This study says yes.
Read More
Lucy Hale and Camila Mendes Are Obsessed with This $30 Tie-Dye Swimsuit

Lucy Hale and Camila Mendes Are Obsessed with This $30 Tie-Dye Swimsuit

Read More
How One Woman Met the Love of Her Life On a 5K

How One Woman Met the Love of Her Life On a 5K

Read More
Look Hot (and Stay Cool) in the Summer Heat

Look Hot (and Stay Cool) in the Summer Heat

Read More
The Silk Pajama Sets You Need for a Luxurious Self-Care Sunday

The Silk Pajama Sets You Need for a Luxurious Self-Care Sunday

Read More

Whitney Port's Cute Loungewear Set Is Perfect for Working from Home

Sweats, but make it fashion.

All Lifestyle

Arousal Oils Are the Best Thing to Happen to Your Sex Life Since Lube

Arousal Oils Are the Best Thing to Happen to Your Sex Life Since Lube

Read More
What to Know About Cherry Angiomas, According to Dermatologists

What to Know About Cherry Angiomas, According to Dermatologists

Read More
January Jones Just Reorganized Her Beauty Cabinet—But She Kept These 4 Brands Front and Center

January Jones Just Reorganized Her Beauty Cabinet—But She Kept These 4 Brands Front and Center

Read More
I Improved My Posture In Just 30 Days—Here's How You Can Too

I Improved My Posture In Just 30 Days—Here's How You Can Too

Read More
Can Steam Kill Viruses?

Can Steam Kill Viruses?

Read More
How This Mom of 2 Built a Multimillion-Dollar Meal Delivery Service from the Ground Up

How This Mom of 2 Built a Multimillion-Dollar Meal Delivery Service from the Ground Up

Read More
Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Number One Beauty Priority Is Her Skin

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Number One Beauty Priority Is Her Skin

Read More
Alison Désir On the Expectations of Pregnancy and New Motherhood Vs. Reality

Alison Désir On the Expectations of Pregnancy and New Motherhood Vs. Reality

Read More
Should You Start Making and Wearing DIY Masks to Protect Against the Coronavirus?

Should You Start Making and Wearing DIY Masks to Protect Against the Coronavirus?

Read More
Kate Upton Crowdsourced Instagram for the Best Face Masks—Here Are Some of Her Favorites

Kate Upton Crowdsourced Instagram for the Best Face Masks—Here Are Some of Her Favorites

Read More
Is Wearing Contacts During the Coronavirus Pandemic a Bad Idea?

Is Wearing Contacts During the Coronavirus Pandemic a Bad Idea?

Read More
This Is the Underwear I'm Living In While Working from Home

This Is the Underwear I'm Living In While Working from Home

Read More
A Handy (Ha!) Guide to Mutual Masturbation

A Handy (Ha!) Guide to Mutual Masturbation

Read More
Your April Health, Love, and Success Horoscope: What Every Sign Needs to Know

Your April Health, Love, and Success Horoscope: What Every Sign Needs to Know

Read More
Why Glycerin Is the Secret to Defeating Dry Skin

Why Glycerin Is the Secret to Defeating Dry Skin

Read More
Why Bob Harper Wants *Everyone* to Get Certified In CPR

Why Bob Harper Wants *Everyone* to Get Certified In CPR

Read More
What's the Enneagram Test? Plus, What to Do with Your Results

What's the Enneagram Test? Plus, What to Do with Your Results

Read More
The Easy At-Home Root Cover-Up Jennifer Lopez Uses, According to Her Stylist

The Easy At-Home Root Cover-Up Jennifer Lopez Uses, According to Her Stylist

Read More
What It's Really Like Living On Lockdown In Italy During the Coronavirus Pandemic

What It's Really Like Living On Lockdown In Italy During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Read More
When Does Allergy Season *Actually* Start?

When Does Allergy Season *Actually* Start?

Read More
Returning to Self-Love—and Sex—After Miscarriage

Returning to Self-Love—and Sex—After Miscarriage

Read More
Busch Will Give You a 3-Month Supply of Free Beer If You Adopt Or Foster a Dog

Busch Will Give You a 3-Month Supply of Free Beer If You Adopt Or Foster a Dog

Read More
This Ultra Quiet Vibrator Is About to Become Your New Best Friend While Social Distancing

This Ultra Quiet Vibrator Is About to Become Your New Best Friend While Social Distancing

Read More
This Hair Serum Has Been Giving Life to My Dull, Dry Locks for 6 Years

This Hair Serum Has Been Giving Life to My Dull, Dry Locks for 6 Years

Read More
What Causes Skin Tags—and How to (Finally) Get Rid of Them

What Causes Skin Tags—and How to (Finally) Get Rid of Them

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com