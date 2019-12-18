Beauty

Want the scoop on all the latest skin-care science and hair, makeup, and beauty trends? Here's all the expert advice, top products, and celebrity beauty tips you need to get glowing.

Most Recent

The 10 Best Dermaplaning Tools for Softer, Younger-Looking, More Radiant Skin
Dermatologists explain what dermaplaning is, how to master the anti-aging skin-care technique at home, plus the best facial razors for every budget.
Drew Barrymore Uses This Eyeliner Trick Every Day for 'Perky, Perky' Eyes
The queen of bright eyes and bushy tails has spoken.
This Anti-Aging Cream 'Magically Melts Into Your Face' — and It's 50% Off Today Only
With that sweet of a deal, you'll want to grab a few jars.
This 'Little Bottle of Magic' Plumps Skin, Lightens Scars, and Reduces the Appearance of Fine Lines 
It’s so good, one reviewer decided not to get botox after trying the anti-aging serum.
What Does a Non-Surgical Butt Lift Entail, Exactly?
These cosmetic procedures offer a temporary butt transformation — no surgery necessary.
Sophia Bush Is 'Eyebrow Obsessed' — and Relies On This $8 Brow Pencil for Perfect Arches
Bush-y brows have never been easier.
Advertisement

More Beauty

Mandy Moore's Go-To Mascara Makes It Look Like You're Wearing Falsies
It launched in August and is already causing a beauty frenzy.
I Tried Drunk Elephant's Relaunched Vitamin C Serum — and It Worked Wonders On My Melasma
My skin has never looked this good.
How Often Should You Wash Your Hair, Really?
Selena Gomez Just Revealed the $4 Under-Eye Mask She Uses to Reduce Puffiness
This Drugstore Hair Growth Oil Is 'Magic' for Restoring Thinning Strands
Kourtney Kardashian Just Wore the Foundation That Travis Barker Helped Go Viral

This Lightweight, Hydrating Sunscreen Gives Skin a Dewy Finish Without Clogging Pores

Turns out, multiple people on our team swear by the same $24 product.

All Beauty

The First Black-Owned Clean Makeup Brand at Sephora Just Hit Stores
Shoppers Swear This Retinol Serum Makes You 'Wake Up Looking 5 Years Younger'
This New Clean Mascara Stayed Put Through 12-Hour Days, Sweaty Evenings, and Even a Nap
The 2021 Shape Beauty Awards: Derm Favorites
The 2021 Shape Beauty Awards: Best Hair Products
The 2021 Shape Beauty Awards: Best Makeup Products
The 2021 Shape Beauty Awards: Best Body Products
The 2021 Shape Beauty Awards: Best Face Products
People Are Calling This Glycolic Acid Cleanser the 'Holy Grail for Glowy Skin'
Jennifer Aniston Just Launched Her Own Hair-Care Brand
Why Marshmallow Root Needs to Be In Your Hair- and Skin-Care Routine — and 10 Products to Buy
Fall 2021 Haircut Trends You're About to See Everywhere
My Long Hair Was Impossible to Brush Through Until I Tried These Detanglers
This Dark Spot Serum Was Made for People with Melanin-Rich Skin — and Shoppers Say Its 'Liquid Gold'
This Organic Face Oil Is So Potent, Shoppers Say It Replaces Botox — and It's 30% Off Right Now
This 'Magic' Balm Acts As a Wrinkle-Erasing Eye Cream, Lip Salve, and Makeup Primer
This Drugstore Serum Reverses the Signs of 'Quarantine Face' and Creates Bright, Wrinkle-Free Skin
Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Collagen Cream 'Started Working In a Couple of Hours'
Shoppers Swear This Hydrating Overnight Cream Makes Them 'Look 10 Years Younger'
This Dry Shampoo Makes Shoppers' Hair Look Even Better Than When It's Freshly Washed
Jennifer Aniston May Be Launching a Beauty Brand and Fans Are Freaking Out
Kristen Bell Just Revealed the Mascara She Swears By for Her No-Makeup Look
The Best Labor Day Weekend Beauty Sales to Start Shopping Now
Shoppers Say This $7 Volumizing Product Makes Thinning Hair Look Twice as Full
Shoppers Swear This Vitamin C Cleanser Erases Blemishes and Redness Better Than Pricey Ones
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com