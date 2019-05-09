It's no surprise that a healthy diet has a positive impact on your entire body, but don't forget that includes your skin. When it comes to the role diet plays in acne, the old adage "you are what you eat" holds especially true. "In the last decade there's been a lot of convincing scientific research confirming a link between what you eat and how your skin behaves," explains Whitney Bowe, M.D., associate clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

While Dr. Bowe is quick to note that dietary changes alone won't clear up your skin, diet is an essential component in a holistic acne treatment plan, particularly if topicals alone don't seem to be doing the trick. (Speaking of products, check out the best acne products on Amazon.) Just be patient: "It takes one to three months for the effects of any changes in your diet to show up on your skin," she says.

One good place to start? Nixing these 10 common trigger drinks and foods that cause acne. Whether you're dealing with chronic acne or just an occasional blemish, avoiding them can help clear up your complexion.