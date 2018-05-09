The Best Mother's Day Gifts That You'll Want to Steal for Yourself
For the Mom Who Can't Get Enough of SoulCycle
If your mom lives for her morning indoor cycling class, she'll definitely appreciate these cool sneaks from Pearl Izumi that feature recessed clip mounts, so she can go from the studio to the street without needing to do a shoe change. The mesh construction is super breathable and the single strap design makes for quick adjustability so she can ride her heart out without worrying about discomfort or sweat (on her feet at least).
For the Yogi Mom
Perfect for yogis of all levels, your momma will love this versatile set from Gaiam. The yoga mat features an alignment diagram that will guide her into correctly positioning her body during her flow (even pros need some technique tweaking!). And the block allows her to expand and modify poses, while the strap helps her to deepen her stretches. Also nice: With this purchase, she'll also gain access to digital workouts so she can practice from the comfort of home.
For the Jetsetter Mom
For the mom who always seems to be on the move, this sleek water bottle from Lékué comes in handy (since not all tap water is created equal). It has a replaceable, activated charcoal filter—which is made from 100-percent natural coconut shells—that slips into the bottom and lasts for 30 days. Keep your mom hydrated whether she's heading to the gym, the airport, and everywhere in between.
For the Mom Who Loves to Be Outdoors
Great for your outdoorsy mom who enjoys being near the water, this lightweight, breathable top will protect her whether she's paddle boarding, kayaking, fishing, or simply taking a walk on the beach. The fabric is quick-drying and anti-odor to keep her comfy, cool, and stink-free, and it boasts built-in UPF 50+ to shield her from the sun's rays from dawn to dusk.
For the Mom Who's Obsessed with Her Fitness Tracker
Does your mom check her steps like it's her job? Well, it's time to upgrade her to the Fitbit Versa, a smartwatch that features 24/7 heart-rate tracking, personalized on-screen workouts, smartphone notifications, and four days of battery life to name just a few of the high-tech perks. In addition to black and silver, it also comes in rose gold with plenty of band options, including a pretty peach or periwinkle.
For the Mom Who's Into Wellness Trends
Does your mom really need to find some zen in her life? This sterling silver rose quartz necklace is the perfect way to show your love—after all, rose quartz *is* the ultimate love stone. Sure, it makes for a cool accessory, but it also serves a double purpose: Rose quartz is known to have a calm, cooling energy, which could help her chill out if she tends to stress or worry (which is in every single mom's DNA, right?).
For the Mom Who Loves to Jam Out During Her Workout
These titanium, Bluetooth AfterShokz headphones are not only durable, but they also feature a wireless design, which ensures your mom doesn't have to deal with knotted wires again. The best part: They use bone conduction technology to deliver music through her cheekbones, which leaves her ears open to hear sounds from traffic and other runners and bikers.
For the Mom Who's Still Using That Rusty Old Bike
Not only are Priority Bicycles super low-maintenance and rust-free, but they're also oh-so-Instagrammable. Mom will love this super-light and easy-to-ride bike whether she's commuting to work (the belt drive keeps grease off your pants) or riding to yoga class on the weekends.
For the Mom Who's Also a Plant Mom
Whether she loves gardening or just likes to use greenery to freshen her space, companies are making it easier (and cheaper) than ever to get healthy, beautiful plants. If you want something that'll last a little longer than a bouquet, try ProFlowers, which will deliver high-quality houseplants to her doorstep. They also provide simple care instructions to make it easy to maintain an indoor garden—even if your mom doesn't have much of a green thumb.
