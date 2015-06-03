12 Foods You Can Put in Your Hair
12 Foods You Can Put in Your Hair
You may love the effects of professional hair treatments (shiny, healthy hair is always in style). But it can be such a hassle to get to the salon—or it can end up costing you a fortune in fancy products. Instead, try these easy at-home fixes from your pantry.
More from PureWow: 22 Tips for Really Pretty Nails
To Add Shine: Avocado
Chances are you've got some avocados ripening on your counter. Try mashing some into your hair from mid-shaft to the ends. After 20 minutes, shampoo and condition as usual, then be prepared for super shiny hair.
To Nourish Split Ends: Coconut Oil
Skip the expensive hair oils. Instead, rub a few drops of coconut oil into the tips of your mane to calm split ends.
More from PureWow: 28 Hairstyling Tricks Every Woman Should Know
To Remove Product Buildup: Apple Cider Vinegar
Dull strands got you down? A monthly rinse with light-colored vinegar removes residue to increase shine and volume. (Rinse well, though, or you’ll smell like a salad.)
To De-Grease: Cornstarch
Out of dry shampoo? Light- to medium-haired types can sprinkle a bit of this on their roots to sop up oils. Just be sure to really shake out the excess.
More from PureWow: It's Time to Start Using Gel Moisturizer
To Enhance Highlights: Champagne
Didn’t finish all your bubbly? Perk up your highlights by rinsing with it.
To Strengthen: Egg
To strengthen your hair and add shine, apply a whipped egg to dry hair, then wrap it in a towel for 20 minutes—just make sure to rinse well with lukewarm water to avoid cooking the egg.
To Soften: Mayonnaise
After shampooing, massage mayo through your locks, then tuck it all into a shower cap for 20 minutes. When you rinse, you’ll have silkier locks.
More from PureWow:
To Boost Blonde Color: Ketchup
If your hair turns green after a dip in a chlorinated pool, massage a couple palmfuls of ketchup in, then let it sit for 20 minutes. Wash out with baby shampoo and your strands will be normal-colored again. Bonus: This is also a great odor remover.
To Boost Brunette Color: Tea
Want a lustrous dark sheen? Brew a few cups Earl Grey, let it cool, then rinse your hair with it post-shampoo.
More from PureWow: A Case for Tossing Your Full Sized Beauty Products
To Help It Grow: Yogurt
Massage a pint of plain yogurt into your scalp so that its lactic acid can clear dead-skin buildup and help your hair grow faster. Wash out after 15 minutes.
To Deep Condition: Honey + Olive Oil
Mix a quarter cup of honey with a quarter cup of olive oil for a hair mask. The honey moisturizes while the olive oil adds shine.
This article originally appeared as 12 Foods You Can Put in Your Hair on PureWow