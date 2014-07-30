20 Celebs’ Favorite Summer Beauty Products

By Kristen Aldridge
July 30, 2014
From Kate Hudson’s perfect beach waves secret to the bronzer Julianne Hough can’t live without, these are the summer staples Hollywood’s stars swear by
Leighton Meester

Chanel Natural Finish Pressed Powder; $45. “I carry this in my bag so I don’t look too sweaty on the red carpet,” she’s said.

Carrie Underwood

Olay 4-in-1 Daily Facial Cloths; $7.50. “I’ve become a very diligent skincare person. I know it’s important to take care of myself,” she’s said. “My favorite things are the Daily Facial cloths because they really take off all the gunk I manage to put on my face.”

Jennifer Garner

Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen; $11. “My mom has always been a big believer in sunblock, and now I use this sunscreen on myself and my daughters. I like that it contains naturally sourced minerals and a strong SPF,” she says.

Kate Hudson

The charismatic actress is known for having super-hot beachy waves, so follow in her footsteps by using Lee Stafford Beach Babe Sea Salt Spray; $12.

Sharon Stone

Classic Care Pantene 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner; $5. “My stylist recommended this, and with all the time I don’t have, how could I argue?” she’s said.

Hilary Rhoda

Bumble and Bumble Does It All Styling Spray; $28. “When I’m not working, I give my hair a day off. Just a touch of this spray adds polish without much fuss,” she says.

Nicole Kidman

Benetint by Benefit Cosmetics; $30. The gorgeous A-lister carries the rose-tinted stain for lips and cheeks (that lasts for hours) everywhere she goes.

Selma Blair

Joe Blasco Ultrabase Foundation in Natural Tan; $27. “I use this for contouring when I want to look like I have cheekbones,” she’s said.

Scarlett Johansson

Powder Eyebrow Pencil by Dior; $29. “I always go through my brows with a pencil. Neat brows really pull your look together,” she’s said.

Reese Witherspoon

Ultra Facial Cream by Kiehl's; $27. “Now I’m in my thirties my skin is definitely different. Looking after it properly is the biggest thing for me,” she’s said.

Kim Kardashian

Urban Decay Perversion Mascara; $22. Kim Kardashian has some pretty amazing eyelashes, thanks to this brand she wore exclusively for her wedding to Kanye West.

Olivia Wilde

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser; $11. “I always use Cetaphil cleanser. I also like their moisturizer,” she says.

Taylor Swift

COVERGIRL LipPerfection Lipcolor in Hot; $7. Want to recreate Taylor’s signature matte red lip? This one will do the trick, and the sexy songstress swears by it.

Amanda Seyfried

Cle de Peau Beaute Concealer; $70. The blonde beauty uses the “genius” to camouflage blemishes while making her skin look totally natural at the same time.

Julianne Hough

Hoola Bronzing Powder by Benefit; $28. Hough keeps bronzer on hand to fake a fab summer glow. “It gives me a natural tan,” she’s said. She also uses Smashbox’s Blush Rush in Chiffon for that perfect flush. “The peachy-pink is such a beautiful color.”

Kristin Davis

Ahava Dead Sea Liquid Salt Body exfoliator; $22.50. “It makes my skin smooth and moisturized,” she says. “And I love the fresh scent.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Elizabeth Arden 8-Hour Cream Skin Protectant; $21. “You can use it for practically anything. It gives you a fresh glow,” she says.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Estee Lauder Signature Hydra Bright Lustre Lipsticks; $26. “The elegant gold case is ultra feminine, and the shades are perfect,” she’s said.

Kelly Osbourne

MAC Lipglass; $15. “It’s so much fun to sit there and come up with your own lipsticks by mixing in eyeshadow,” she says. “It’s like chemistry—it’s really fun.”

Katrina Bowden

NARS Illuminator; $30. “I’ll use highlighter on my cheekbones or as an eyeshadow,” she says. Bowden also recommends mixing it with lotion and putting on arms for a sizzling summer glow.

