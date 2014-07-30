20 Celebs’ Favorite Summer Beauty Products
Leighton Meester
Chanel Natural Finish Pressed Powder; $45. “I carry this in my bag so I don’t look too sweaty on the red carpet,” she’s said.
Carrie Underwood
Olay 4-in-1 Daily Facial Cloths; $7.50. “I’ve become a very diligent skincare person. I know it’s important to take care of myself,” she’s said. “My favorite things are the Daily Facial cloths because they really take off all the gunk I manage to put on my face.”
Jennifer Garner
Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen; $11. “My mom has always been a big believer in sunblock, and now I use this sunscreen on myself and my daughters. I like that it contains naturally sourced minerals and a strong SPF,” she says.
Kate Hudson
The charismatic actress is known for having super-hot beachy waves, so follow in her footsteps by using Lee Stafford Beach Babe Sea Salt Spray; $12.
Sharon Stone
Classic Care Pantene 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner; $5. “My stylist recommended this, and with all the time I don’t have, how could I argue?” she’s said.
Hilary Rhoda
Bumble and Bumble Does It All Styling Spray; $28. “When I’m not working, I give my hair a day off. Just a touch of this spray adds polish without much fuss,” she says.
Nicole Kidman
Benetint by Benefit Cosmetics; $30. The gorgeous A-lister carries the rose-tinted stain for lips and cheeks (that lasts for hours) everywhere she goes.
Selma Blair
Joe Blasco Ultrabase Foundation in Natural Tan; $27. “I use this for contouring when I want to look like I have cheekbones,” she’s said.
Scarlett Johansson
Powder Eyebrow Pencil by Dior; $29. “I always go through my brows with a pencil. Neat brows really pull your look together,” she’s said.
Reese Witherspoon
Ultra Facial Cream by Kiehl's; $27. “Now I’m in my thirties my skin is definitely different. Looking after it properly is the biggest thing for me,” she’s said.
Kim Kardashian
Urban Decay Perversion Mascara; $22. Kim Kardashian has some pretty amazing eyelashes, thanks to this brand she wore exclusively for her wedding to Kanye West.
Olivia Wilde
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser; $11. “I always use Cetaphil cleanser. I also like their moisturizer,” she says.
Taylor Swift
COVERGIRL LipPerfection Lipcolor in Hot; $7. Want to recreate Taylor’s signature matte red lip? This one will do the trick, and the sexy songstress swears by it.
Amanda Seyfried
Cle de Peau Beaute Concealer; $70. The blonde beauty uses the “genius” to camouflage blemishes while making her skin look totally natural at the same time.
Julianne Hough
Hoola Bronzing Powder by Benefit; $28. Hough keeps bronzer on hand to fake a fab summer glow. “It gives me a natural tan,” she’s said. She also uses Smashbox’s Blush Rush in Chiffon for that perfect flush. “The peachy-pink is such a beautiful color.”
Kristin Davis
Ahava Dead Sea Liquid Salt Body exfoliator; $22.50. “It makes my skin smooth and moisturized,” she says. “And I love the fresh scent.”
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Elizabeth Arden 8-Hour Cream Skin Protectant; $21. “You can use it for practically anything. It gives you a fresh glow,” she says.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Estee Lauder Signature Hydra Bright Lustre Lipsticks; $26. “The elegant gold case is ultra feminine, and the shades are perfect,” she’s said.
Kelly Osbourne
MAC Lipglass; $15. “It’s so much fun to sit there and come up with your own lipsticks by mixing in eyeshadow,” she says. “It’s like chemistry—it’s really fun.”
Katrina Bowden
NARS Illuminator; $30. “I’ll use highlighter on my cheekbones or as an eyeshadow,” she says. Bowden also recommends mixing it with lotion and putting on arms for a sizzling summer glow.