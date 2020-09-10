The 2020 Shape Beauty Awards: Makeup

It's time to get rid of the crusty tube of mascara and cakey foundation you've had in your makeup bag for years and swap them for these innovative, beauty-guru-approved picks.
By Kate Sandoval Box, Erin Reimel & Jenn Barthole
September 10, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Shape Squad — a group of fitness- and beauty-minded staffers, pros, and dermatologists — tested and approved 77 products that not only work with but also enhance your physical and mental states. Here, their picks for the best makeup products on the market right now.

Best Nail Color: Essie Expressie

Nail Color
Essie Expressie
$9
SHOP IT
Amazon

All it takes is 60 seconds for this genius formula to dry — and you can skip the base and top coats.

Best Primer: Victoria Beckham Beauty by Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in Golden

Primer
Victoria Beckham Beauty by Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in Golden
$95
SHOP IT
Net-a-Porter

Victoria Beckham Beauty by Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in Golden leaves medium to dark skin tones so glowing and smooth that one tester skips foundation. (BTW, people are obsessed with the brand's new face oil, too.)

Best Tinted Moisturizer: Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Tinted Moisturizer
Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
$46
SHOP IT
Sephora

Ilia Beauty Super SerumSkin Tint SPF 40 offers a touch of tint and tons of dewiness. (See more of the best tinted moisturizers right here.)

Best Foundation: Exa High Fidelity Semi-Satin Foundation

Foundation
Exa High Fidelity Semi-Satin Foundation
$38
SHOP IT
Credo Beauty

Exa High Fidelity Semi-Satin Foundation is a clean formula with enough coverage to completely hide blemishes. (Related: Here's the Difference Between Clean and Natural Beauty Products)

Best Concealer: Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer

Concealer
Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer
$28
SHOP IT
Sephora

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer “erases dark circles and breakouts without looking at all cakey,” a tester says.

Best Blush: Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush

Blush
Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
$20
SHOP IT
Sephora

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush resembles a post-workout flush with its easy-to-blend, sweat- and water-resistant formula.

Best Bronzer/Highlighter: Ogee Hydraganics Sculpted Face Sticks

Bronzer/Highlighter
Ogee Hydraganics Sculpted Face Sticks
$42
SHOP IT
Ogee

Ogee Hydraganics Sculpted Face Sticks “offer a gorgeous subtle shimmer,” says one in-love Squad member.

Best Powder: Jane Iredale Powder Me SPF

Powder
Jane Iredale Powder Me SPF
$50
SHOP IT
Ulta

Jane Iredale Powder Me SPF makes reapplying sunscreen easier than ever. (Also consider these other powder sunscreens for grease-free protection.)

Best Eye Shadow: Glossier Skywash

Eye Shadow
Glossier Skywash
$18
SHOP IT
Glossier

Glossier Skywash gives lids a wash of color — no brush required. “Just blend with a finger,” says a Squad member.

Best Eyeliner: NakedPoppy Clean Liquid Eyeliner

Eyeliner
NakedPoppy Clean Liquid Eyeliner
$18
SHOP IT
NakedPoppy

NakedPoppy Clean Liquid Eyeliner is super-black and dramatic (a feat for a clean formula) and stays on through all-day sun “and a Peloton class.” (If you want a sweat-proof eyeliner, also check out Serena Williams' pick.)

Best Tool: Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-Lift Heated Lash Curler

Tool
Grande Cosmetics Grande Lash-Lift Heated Lash Curler
$35
SHOP IT
Sephora

Grande Cosmetics Grande Lash-Lift Heated Lash Curler “boosts your lashes without the dents that classic curlers leave behind,” says a tester.

Best Mascara: Maybelline New York Falsies Lash Lift Mascara

Mascara
Maybelline New York Falsies Lash Lift Mascara
$9
SHOP IT
Amazon

Maybelline New York Falsies Lash Lift Mascara astounded our testers: “I can’t believe how long my lashes look.”

Best Waterproof Mascara: L’Oréal Paris Bambi Waterproof Mascara

Waterproof Mascara
L'Oréal Paris Bambi Waterproof Mascara
$10
SHOP IT
Amazon

L’Oréal Paris Bambi Waterproof Mascara gives length and volume without the crunchy texture.

Best Brow Gel: RevitaLash Hi-Def Brow Gel in Clear

Brow Gel
RevitaLash Hi-Def Brow Gel in Clear
$32
SHOP IT
Amazon

RevitaLash Hi-Def Brow Gel in Clear helps us achieve our brushed-up brow dreams. (Also see: How to Do Your Eyebrows At Home)

Best Lip Balm: Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm SPF 50

Lip Balm
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm SPF 50
$29
SHOP IT
Dermstore

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm SPF 50 adds a pop of bright color to lips (and cheeks, too!).

Best Lip Gloss: Brush on Block Protective Lip Oil SPF 32

Lip Gloss
Brush on Block Protective Lip Oil SPF 32
$25
SHOP IT
Amazon

Brush on Block Protective Lip Oil SPF 32 nourishes lips as it protects from the sun. The Squad approves: “It’s not at all sticky.” (BTW, lip oil is even better for your lips than balm.)

Best Lipstick: Bite Beauty Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon

Lipstick
Bite Beauty Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon
$24
SHOP IT
Sephora

Bite Beauty Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon makes drawing on a bold, no-budge lip child’s play.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com