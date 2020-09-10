The 2020 Shape Beauty Awards: Makeup
The Shape Squad — a group of fitness- and beauty-minded staffers, pros, and dermatologists — tested and approved 77 products that not only work with but also enhance your physical and mental states. Here, their picks for the best makeup products on the market right now.
Best Nail Color: Essie Expressie
All it takes is 60 seconds for this genius formula to dry — and you can skip the base and top coats.
Best Primer: Victoria Beckham Beauty by Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in Golden
Victoria Beckham Beauty by Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in Golden leaves medium to dark skin tones so glowing and smooth that one tester skips foundation. (BTW, people are obsessed with the brand's new face oil, too.)
Best Tinted Moisturizer: Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
Ilia Beauty Super SerumSkin Tint SPF 40 offers a touch of tint and tons of dewiness. (See more of the best tinted moisturizers right here.)
Best Foundation: Exa High Fidelity Semi-Satin Foundation
Exa High Fidelity Semi-Satin Foundation is a clean formula with enough coverage to completely hide blemishes. (Related: Here's the Difference Between Clean and Natural Beauty Products)
Best Concealer: Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer
Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer “erases dark circles and breakouts without looking at all cakey,” a tester says.
Best Blush: Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush resembles a post-workout flush with its easy-to-blend, sweat- and water-resistant formula.
Best Bronzer/Highlighter: Ogee Hydraganics Sculpted Face Sticks
Ogee Hydraganics Sculpted Face Sticks “offer a gorgeous subtle shimmer,” says one in-love Squad member.
Best Powder: Jane Iredale Powder Me SPF
Jane Iredale Powder Me SPF makes reapplying sunscreen easier than ever. (Also consider these other powder sunscreens for grease-free protection.)
Best Eye Shadow: Glossier Skywash
Glossier Skywash gives lids a wash of color — no brush required. “Just blend with a finger,” says a Squad member.
Best Eyeliner: NakedPoppy Clean Liquid Eyeliner
NakedPoppy Clean Liquid Eyeliner is super-black and dramatic (a feat for a clean formula) and stays on through all-day sun “and a Peloton class.” (If you want a sweat-proof eyeliner, also check out Serena Williams' pick.)
Best Tool: Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-Lift Heated Lash Curler
Grande Cosmetics Grande Lash-Lift Heated Lash Curler “boosts your lashes without the dents that classic curlers leave behind,” says a tester.
Best Mascara: Maybelline New York Falsies Lash Lift Mascara
Maybelline New York Falsies Lash Lift Mascara astounded our testers: “I can’t believe how long my lashes look.”
Best Waterproof Mascara: L’Oréal Paris Bambi Waterproof Mascara
L’Oréal Paris Bambi Waterproof Mascara gives length and volume without the crunchy texture.
Best Brow Gel: RevitaLash Hi-Def Brow Gel in Clear
RevitaLash Hi-Def Brow Gel in Clear helps us achieve our brushed-up brow dreams. (Also see: How to Do Your Eyebrows At Home)
Best Lip Balm: Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm SPF 50
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm SPF 50 adds a pop of bright color to lips (and cheeks, too!).
Best Lip Gloss: Brush on Block Protective Lip Oil SPF 32
Brush on Block Protective Lip Oil SPF 32 nourishes lips as it protects from the sun. The Squad approves: “It’s not at all sticky.” (BTW, lip oil is even better for your lips than balm.)
Best Lipstick: Bite Beauty Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon
Bite Beauty Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon makes drawing on a bold, no-budge lip child’s play.