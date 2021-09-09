The 2021 Shape Beauty Awards: Best Body Products

It's time to take your skin-care obsession below the neck.
By Kate Sandoval Box, Shannon M. Bauer, and Chloe Irving
September 09, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Shape Squad — a group of dermatologists, fitness pros, and staffers — put the year's new beauty products through their paces and 83 winners came out on top. Here, their picks for the best hair products on the market right now.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Lotion: Olay Firming Body Lotion with Collagen

Buy It, $8

A healthy dose of niacinamide in Olay Firming Body Lotion with Collagen "made my sensitive skin feel so much more hydrated — especially after a very sunny hike," a tester says.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Foot Treatment: Dr.'s Remedy Fearless Foot Finisher Therapeutic Foot Balm

Buy It, $16

"Officially willing to wear sandals now that my cracked runner's feet are on the mend" courtesy of Dr.'s Remedy Fearless Foot Finisher Therapeutic Foot Balm.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Deodorant: Type: A Aluminum Free Deodorant

Buy It, $11

Charcoal, spirulina, and glycerin in Type: A Aluminum Free Deodorant work as you sweat, so you "pass the sniff test at the end of a busy day. (Related: The Best Natural Deodorants to Combat B.O. Sans Aluminum)

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Mist: Alo Yoga Magnesium Reset Spray

Buy It, $48

Alo Yoga Magnesium Reset Spray soothes muscles with magnesium and arnica. "I like to spritz this on sore areas before bed to prep for the next day's workout," says fitness trainer Mindy Lai.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Nail Treatment: Olive & June Nail Strengthener

Buy It, $14

"The perfect antidote to post-gel manicure nails," Olive & June Nail Strengthener made a "huge difference in both thickness and smoothness." (Related: Olive & June's Top Coat Has Transformed My At-Home Manis)

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Antiperspirant: Secret Refillable Invisible Solid Antiperspirant & Deodorant

Buy It, $10

Secret Refillable Invisible Solid Antiperspirant & Deodorant, the formula we trust for its wetness-blocking awesomeness, is now eco-friendly with a reusable package.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Hand Wash: Dial Complete Clean + Gentle Foaming Hand Wash

Buy It, $2

An antibacterial, pH-balanced, vegan, gluten- and sulfate-free foam, Dial Complete Clean + Gentle Foaming Hand Wash "leaves hands feeling soft and hydrated."

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Wash: Degree Maximum Recovery Body Wash & Soak

Buy It, $5

Marathoner and yogi testers like that Degree Maximum Recovery Body Wash & Soak works as a quick wash or a muscle-restoring bubble bath thanks to Epsom salts and a relaxing lavender scent.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Oil: Vaseline Illuminate Me Shimmering Body Oil

Buy It, $10

Our new no-longer-secret weapon: Vaseline Illuminate Me Shimmering Body Oil sinks into skin enough that it won't get on clothes but still creates that sexy shiny-limb effect celebs have.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Teeth Whitener: Crest Whitening Emulsions with Wand Applicator

Buy It, $45

Crest Whitening Emulsions with Wand Applicator "works much better than a whitening strip — I can see a difference after just a few uses," a tester says.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Fragrance: Nest New York Perfume Oil

Buy It, $98

Alcohol-free Nest New York Perfume Oil softens skin with baobab oil as it leaves a gorgeous, lingering scent.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Sunscreen: Native Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

Buy It, $20

Native Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 contains 20 percent zinc oxide, yet magically rubs in with no white cast.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Treatment: Mutha Body Contour Serum

Buy It, $95

In every luxurious application, fruit acids, ceramides, and caffeine in Mutha Body Contour Serum smooth, hydrate, and help firm.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Hand Cream: Jergens Ultra Healing + Hand and Body Cream

Buy It, $6

Jergens Ultra Healing + Hand and Body Cream has vitamins C, E, and B and "absorbs fast, which is key when you want to get back to typing, driving, biking, putting, and lifting."

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Mouthwash: Hello Products Naturally Healthy Mouthwash Refill Pouch

Buy It, $9

"Enjoy swishing without the burn" with Hello Products Naturally Healthy Mouthwash Refill Pouch.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Mask: Kopari Pink Soufflé Body Mask

Buy It, $39

Infused with niacinamide and kaolin clay, "this helped reduce my 'backne' and left skin a bit brighter," a Shape tester says of Kopari's Pink Soufflé Body Mask.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Nail Polish: Nails Inc. Plant Power Plant-Based Polish

Buy It, $10

Nails Inc. Plant Power Plant-Based Polish wins for being a 73 percent plant-based, vegan formula and coming in the bright, shiny, chic colors we love to sport. (Related: The Best Clean and Natural Nail Polish Brands to Try Right Now)

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com