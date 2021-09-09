The 2021 Shape Beauty Awards: Best Body Products
The Shape Squad — a group of dermatologists, fitness pros, and staffers — put the year's new beauty products through their paces and 83 winners came out on top. Here, their picks for the best hair products on the market right now.
Related Items
Best Lotion: Olay Firming Body Lotion with Collagen
A healthy dose of niacinamide in Olay Firming Body Lotion with Collagen "made my sensitive skin feel so much more hydrated — especially after a very sunny hike," a tester says.
Best Foot Treatment: Dr.'s Remedy Fearless Foot Finisher Therapeutic Foot Balm
"Officially willing to wear sandals now that my cracked runner's feet are on the mend" courtesy of Dr.'s Remedy Fearless Foot Finisher Therapeutic Foot Balm.
Best Deodorant: Type: A Aluminum Free Deodorant
Charcoal, spirulina, and glycerin in Type: A Aluminum Free Deodorant work as you sweat, so you "pass the sniff test at the end of a busy day. (Related: The Best Natural Deodorants to Combat B.O. Sans Aluminum)
Best Mist: Alo Yoga Magnesium Reset Spray
Best Nail Treatment: Olive & June Nail Strengthener
"The perfect antidote to post-gel manicure nails," Olive & June Nail Strengthener made a "huge difference in both thickness and smoothness." (Related: Olive & June's Top Coat Has Transformed My At-Home Manis)
Best Antiperspirant: Secret Refillable Invisible Solid Antiperspirant & Deodorant
Secret Refillable Invisible Solid Antiperspirant & Deodorant, the formula we trust for its wetness-blocking awesomeness, is now eco-friendly with a reusable package.
Best Hand Wash: Dial Complete Clean + Gentle Foaming Hand Wash
An antibacterial, pH-balanced, vegan, gluten- and sulfate-free foam, Dial Complete Clean + Gentle Foaming Hand Wash "leaves hands feeling soft and hydrated."
Best Wash: Degree Maximum Recovery Body Wash & Soak
Marathoner and yogi testers like that Degree Maximum Recovery Body Wash & Soak works as a quick wash or a muscle-restoring bubble bath thanks to Epsom salts and a relaxing lavender scent.
Best Oil: Vaseline Illuminate Me Shimmering Body Oil
Our new no-longer-secret weapon: Vaseline Illuminate Me Shimmering Body Oil sinks into skin enough that it won't get on clothes but still creates that sexy shiny-limb effect celebs have.
Best Teeth Whitener: Crest Whitening Emulsions with Wand Applicator
Crest Whitening Emulsions with Wand Applicator "works much better than a whitening strip — I can see a difference after just a few uses," a tester says.
Best Fragrance: Nest New York Perfume Oil
Alcohol-free Nest New York Perfume Oil softens skin with baobab oil as it leaves a gorgeous, lingering scent.
Best Sunscreen: Native Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
Native Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 contains 20 percent zinc oxide, yet magically rubs in with no white cast.
Best Treatment: Mutha Body Contour Serum
In every luxurious application, fruit acids, ceramides, and caffeine in Mutha Body Contour Serum smooth, hydrate, and help firm.
Best Hand Cream: Jergens Ultra Healing + Hand and Body Cream
Jergens Ultra Healing + Hand and Body Cream has vitamins C, E, and B and "absorbs fast, which is key when you want to get back to typing, driving, biking, putting, and lifting."
Best Mouthwash: Hello Products Naturally Healthy Mouthwash Refill Pouch
"Enjoy swishing without the burn" with Hello Products Naturally Healthy Mouthwash Refill Pouch.
Best Mask: Kopari Pink Soufflé Body Mask
Infused with niacinamide and kaolin clay, "this helped reduce my 'backne' and left skin a bit brighter," a Shape tester says of Kopari's Pink Soufflé Body Mask.
Best Nail Polish: Nails Inc. Plant Power Plant-Based Polish
Nails Inc. Plant Power Plant-Based Polish wins for being a 73 percent plant-based, vegan formula and coming in the bright, shiny, chic colors we love to sport. (Related: The Best Clean and Natural Nail Polish Brands to Try Right Now)