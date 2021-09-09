The 2021 Shape Beauty Awards: Derm Favorites

From wrinkle-reducing creams to non-sticky sunscreens, these are the skin-care products derms highly recommend adding to your routine this year.
By Kate Sandoval Box, Shannon M. Bauer, and Chloe Irving
September 09, 2021
The Shape Squad — a group of dermatologists, fitness pros, and staffers — put the year's new beauty products through their paces and 83 winners came out on top. Here, dermatologist picks for the best skin products and treatments on the market right now.

Best Tinted Moisturizer: Alastin Skincare Hydratint Pro Mineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 36

Buy It, $55

Broad-spectrum sunscreen, antioxidants, and antipollutants in Alastin Skincare Hydratint Pro Mineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 36 make this formula "ideal for sensitive skin and patients with hyperpigmentation. It's one of my favorites," says dermatologist Shari Marchbein, M.D.

Best Peel: Glo Skin Beauty Hydra-Bright AHA Glow Peel

Buy It, $75

"I love this clinical grade, safe-for-all-skin-types formula because it gives brightening results in 20 minutes," says dermatologist Dendy E .Engelman, M.D. Glo Skin Beauty Hydra-Bright AHA Glow Peel does the job with lactic acid and niacinamide.

Best Sunscreen for Your Body: Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 30

Buy It, $20

Broad spectrum Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 30 "is actually enjoyable to use; it rubs into all skin tones, smells amazing with banana extract and coconut oil, and soothes with aloe vera. I can't remember the last time I was this excited about a sunscreen," says dermatologist Elizabeth K. Hale, M.D.

Best Sunscreen for Face: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral SPF 30 Moisturizer + Hyaluronic Acid

Buy It, $35

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral SPF 30 Moisturizer + Hyaluronic Acid "protects from UV rays while infusing skin with hyaluronic acid, Mother Nature's ultimate humectant," says dermatologist Mona Gohara, M.D. "It's a great multitasker."

Best Eye Cream: SkinBetter Science EyeMax AlphaRet Overnight Cream

Buy It, $110

SkinBetter Science EyeMax AlphaRet Overnight Cream "has my favorite non-prescription retinoid technology to minimize the appearance of fine lines," says Dr. Hale. (FYI, there is a correct way to apply eye cream.)

Best Neck Cream: SkinMedica Neck Correct Cream

Buy It, $115

Peptides and botanical extracts in the silky SkinMedica Neck Correct Cream help relax the muscles in the neck to smooth lines. "This goes on my skin twice a day," says Dr. Gohara.

Best Night Cream: PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Overnight Mask

Buy It, $69

Thanks to multiple weights of hydrating hyaluronic acid and sooth-
ing niacinamide, PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Overnight Mask "is the perfect last step after retinoids and peptides," says Dr. Gohara.

Best Body Wash: Dove Care & Protect Antibacterial Body Wash

Buy It, $6

Antibacterial washes can do a number on the germs and your skin, but Dove Care & Protect Antibacterial Body Wash "rids us of unwanted microbes while strengthening the skin barrier," says Dr. Gohara.

Best Body Scrub: Differin Acne Clearing Body Scrub

Buy It, $11

Differin Acne Clearing Body Scrub has vitamin E beads and glycolic and salicylic acid to "help mild body breakouts and rough 'strawberry skin,'" says Dr. Marchbei.

Best Cleanser: Epionce Lytic Gel Cleanser

Buy It, $38

The Epionce Lytic Gel Cleanser "removes grime while preserving the skin barrier — it's a great choice for oily and acne-prone skin," says Dr. Gohara.

Best Body Treatment: Emsculpt NEO

Get the Details

Emsculpt NEO is the next generation of body-contouring devices. "It combines radio frequency and high-intensity electromagnetic energies to provide fat reduction and muscle growth. It can be a game changer," says Dr. Engelman.

Best New Filler: The RHA Collection

Get the Details

A resilient blend of hyaluronic acid, The RHA Collection offers a versatile line of fillers that can be used on different parts of the face. "I inject it every day in my practice to smooth line sand soften hollows," says Dr. Hale. (Related: A Complete Guide to Filler Injections)

Best Microneedling Treatment: Vivace Fractional Micro Needle RF

Get the Details

Vivace Fractional Micro Needle RF "does more to improve skin texture, scars, wrinkles, and enlarged pores than any other no-downtime procedure," says dermatologist Neal Schultz, M.D. Adds medical aesthetician Allison Lester: "Its new 2 MHz setting offers even less redness or swelling."

Best Scalp Treatment: HydraFacial Keravive

Get the Details

The HydraFacial Keravive cleans, exfoliates, and infuses the scalp with nourishing ingredients. "It's great for anyone wanting to treat a dry or irritated scalp or hair thinning," says Dr. Engelman.

