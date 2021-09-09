The 2021 Shape Beauty Awards: Best Face Products

Say hello to your healthiest, glowiest skin yet.
By Kate Sandoval Box, Shannon M. Bauer, and Chloe Irving
September 09, 2021
The Shape Squad — a group of dermatologists, fitness pros, and staffers — put the year's new beauty products through their paces and 83 winners came out on top. Here, their picks for the best face products on the market right now.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Cleanser for a Deep Clean: Renée Rouleau Mint Renewal Cleanser

Buy It, $39

Renée Rouleau Mint Renewal Cleanser, which gently exfoliates with jojoba beads, is "magic. My skin feels brand new," says fitness trainer Mindy Lai. (In case you needed another reason to try: Camilla Mendes is also a huge fan of the brand.)

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Acne Treatment: Burt's Bees Targeted Spot Treatment

Buy It, $7

Salicylic acid and soothing cica extract in Burt's Bees Targeted Spot Treatment "keep problem zones under control without irritating my sensitive skin," says a tester.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Essence: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence

Buy It, $90

Hyaluronic acid and key minerals in Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence "make my skin feel so hydrated."

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Face Tool: Jenny Patinkin Pure Luxury Organic Reusable Sheet Mask

Buy It, $38

Wet the Jenny Patinkin Pure Luxury Organic Reusable Sheet Mask in cool or warm water, then place it over any of your facial masks to help them absorb.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Vitamin C: Wander Beauty Sight C-er Vitamin C Concentrate

Buy It, $42

Wander Beauty Sight C-er Vitamin C Concentrate has top-shelf vitamin C and "isn't sticky or smelly." In fact, it "leaves skin luminous."

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Hair Removal: Versed Instant Gratification At-Home Dermaplaning

Buy It, $20

An easy-to-glide, sterile, stainless steel blade on the Versed Instant Gratification At-Home Dermaplaning removes peach fuzz and dead skin for a wowza glow. (More here: What Is Dermaplaning and Why Is It Amazing for Your Skin?)

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Night Cream: Cetaphil Healthy Radiance Renewing Cream

Buy It, $19

Oil-free and hypoallergenic Cetaphil Healthy Radiance Renewing Cream 
"has a cool whipped texture" that contains niacinamide and bakuchiol to brighten skin.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Retinol Serum: Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum

Buy It, $98

One week into using retinoid-based Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum, a tester saw a "reduction in the fine lines around my mouth." (Related: The Best Retinol Products for Every Skin Type, According to Top Derms)

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Dark Spot Treatment: Paula's Choice Clinical Discoloration Repair Serum

Buy It, $46

Tranexamic acid and niacinamide in Paula's Choice Clinical Discoloration Repair Serum "practically erased my post-acne marks in about four weeks," one tester found. (Also read: How to Deal with Hyperpigmentation In Your Skin)

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Exfoliant: CeraVe Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment

Buy It, $20

No scrubbing or rinse-off needed: Just apply CeraVe Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment, and the alpha hydroxy acid formula will smooth skin without flaking.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Firming Serum: Alpyn Beauty Wild Nettle & Niacinamide Firming Serum

Buy It, $58

The soothing Alpyn Beauty Wild Nettle & Niacinamide Firming Serum "is the most effective product I've found for my irritated skin."

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Micellar Water: Mary Kay Micellar Water

Buy It, $17

The "ideal post-workout cleanser," Mary Kay Micellar Water flicks away grime without drying out skin. (ICYMI, Jessica Alba uses these products to calm her post-workout skin.)

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Hyaluronic Acid: FaceGym Hydro-Bound Daily Serum

Buy It, $68

FaceGym Hydro-Bound Daily Serum is "like giving skin a drink of the fanciest, most hydrating water." (Related: Should You Be Exercising Your Face?)

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Sunscreen Stick: MDSolarSciences Solar Stick Tinted SPF 40

Buy It, $24

You'll tote the MDSolarSciences Solar Stick Tinted SPF 40 everywhere since "it glides over makeup, making reapplying a thousand times easier." (Need more options? Check out these derm-approved SPF sticks.)

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Eye Cream: Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Multi Action Eye Cream

Buy It, $43

One month into using Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Multi Action Eye Cream "and my eyes definitely look less tired and puffy."

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Day Cream: Uncommon Beauty Daily Water Cream

Buy It, $48

Testers with normal to oily skin love the lightweight, coconut water–based hydration of Uncommon Beauty Daily Water Cream.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Sunscreen: Le Prunier Plumscreen

Buy It, $78

Plum extract in Le Prunier Plumscreen gives this tinted, zinc-based formula lots of antioxidant power, and"it has none of the thick or sticky sunscreen effects."

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Makeup Remover: Farmacy Sweet Apple Clean Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm

Buy It, $34

Farmacy Sweet Apple Clean Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm breaks down everything — even waterproof mascara. "The best," says fitness trainer Ashley Joi.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Oil: Kate McLeod Face Stone

Coming Soon

A few swipes of Kate McLeod Face Stone — a waterless,
waxless, plant-based solid oil launching September 22 — offers
"a hydrating glow and calming ritual."

