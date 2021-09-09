The 2021 Shape Beauty Awards: Best Face Products
The Shape Squad — a group of dermatologists, fitness pros, and staffers — put the year's new beauty products through their paces and 83 winners came out on top. Here, their picks for the best face products on the market right now.
Related Items
Best Cleanser for a Deep Clean: Renée Rouleau Mint Renewal Cleanser
Renée Rouleau Mint Renewal Cleanser, which gently exfoliates with jojoba beads, is "magic. My skin feels brand new," says fitness trainer Mindy Lai. (In case you needed another reason to try: Camilla Mendes is also a huge fan of the brand.)
Best Acne Treatment: Burt's Bees Targeted Spot Treatment
Salicylic acid and soothing cica extract in Burt's Bees Targeted Spot Treatment "keep problem zones under control without irritating my sensitive skin," says a tester.
Best Essence: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence
Hyaluronic acid and key minerals in Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence "make my skin feel so hydrated."
Best Face Tool: Jenny Patinkin Pure Luxury Organic Reusable Sheet Mask
Wet the Jenny Patinkin Pure Luxury Organic Reusable Sheet Mask in cool or warm water, then place it over any of your facial masks to help them absorb.
Best Vitamin C: Wander Beauty Sight C-er Vitamin C Concentrate
Wander Beauty Sight C-er Vitamin C Concentrate has top-shelf vitamin C and "isn't sticky or smelly." In fact, it "leaves skin luminous."
Best Hair Removal: Versed Instant Gratification At-Home Dermaplaning
An easy-to-glide, sterile, stainless steel blade on the Versed Instant Gratification At-Home Dermaplaning removes peach fuzz and dead skin for a wowza glow. (More here: What Is Dermaplaning and Why Is It Amazing for Your Skin?)
Best Night Cream: Cetaphil Healthy Radiance Renewing Cream
Oil-free and hypoallergenic Cetaphil Healthy Radiance Renewing Cream
"has a cool whipped texture" that contains niacinamide and bakuchiol to brighten skin.
Best Retinol Serum: Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum
One week into using retinoid-based Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum, a tester saw a "reduction in the fine lines around my mouth." (Related: The Best Retinol Products for Every Skin Type, According to Top Derms)
Best Dark Spot Treatment: Paula's Choice Clinical Discoloration Repair Serum
Tranexamic acid and niacinamide in Paula's Choice Clinical Discoloration Repair Serum "practically erased my post-acne marks in about four weeks," one tester found. (Also read: How to Deal with Hyperpigmentation In Your Skin)
Best Exfoliant: CeraVe Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment
No scrubbing or rinse-off needed: Just apply CeraVe Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment, and the alpha hydroxy acid formula will smooth skin without flaking.
Best Firming Serum: Alpyn Beauty Wild Nettle & Niacinamide Firming Serum
The soothing Alpyn Beauty Wild Nettle & Niacinamide Firming Serum "is the most effective product I've found for my irritated skin."
Best Micellar Water: Mary Kay Micellar Water
The "ideal post-workout cleanser," Mary Kay Micellar Water flicks away grime without drying out skin. (ICYMI, Jessica Alba uses these products to calm her post-workout skin.)
Best Hyaluronic Acid: FaceGym Hydro-Bound Daily Serum
FaceGym Hydro-Bound Daily Serum is "like giving skin a drink of the fanciest, most hydrating water." (Related: Should You Be Exercising Your Face?)
Best Sunscreen Stick: MDSolarSciences Solar Stick Tinted SPF 40
You'll tote the MDSolarSciences Solar Stick Tinted SPF 40 everywhere since "it glides over makeup, making reapplying a thousand times easier." (Need more options? Check out these derm-approved SPF sticks.)
Best Eye Cream: Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Multi Action Eye Cream
One month into using Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Multi Action Eye Cream "and my eyes definitely look less tired and puffy."
Best Day Cream: Uncommon Beauty Daily Water Cream
Testers with normal to oily skin love the lightweight, coconut water–based hydration of Uncommon Beauty Daily Water Cream.
Best Sunscreen: Le Prunier Plumscreen
Plum extract in Le Prunier Plumscreen gives this tinted, zinc-based formula lots of antioxidant power, and"it has none of the thick or sticky sunscreen effects."
Best Makeup Remover: Farmacy Sweet Apple Clean Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm
Farmacy Sweet Apple Clean Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm breaks down everything — even waterproof mascara. "The best," says fitness trainer Ashley Joi.
Best Oil: Kate McLeod Face Stone
A few swipes of Kate McLeod Face Stone — a waterless,
waxless, plant-based solid oil launching September 22 — offers
"a hydrating glow and calming ritual."