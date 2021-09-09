The 2021 Shape Beauty Awards: Best Hair Products
The Shape Squad — a group of dermatologists, fitness pros, and staffers — put the year's new beauty products through their paces and 83 winners came out on top. Here, their picks for the best hair products on the market right now.
Best Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner: Herbal Essences Smooth Rose Hips Shampoo and Conditioner
Testers are so in for the nostalgic, 1990s-era scent of Herbal Essences Smooth Rose Hips Shampoo and Conditioner. Plus, "they clean deeply and leave my hair feeling soft." (Might as well give yourself a celeb-approved, '90s-style 'do while you're at it, right?)
Best Dry Shampoo: Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo is "the ultimate sweat-absorbing formula, especially if you spray it on before you exercise." (Related: How to Get the Most Out of Your Dry Shampoo)
Best Brush: Wet Brush Refresh & Extend Paddle Detangler
"The gentlest brush I've tried," says one tester, Wet Brush Refresh & Extend Paddle Detangler quickly works through post-workout knots without pulling or ripping.
Best Hair Growth Treatment: BosleyMD Hair Regrowth Treatment
A 5 percent minoxidil leave-in foam, BosleyMD Hair Regrowth Treatment has a "no-mess sprayer to target the areas where you need it." (Related: The Best Hair Growth Serums If You're Thinning Out or Shedding a Worrisome Amount)
Best Scalp Scrub: Innersense Organic Beauty True Enlightenment Scalp Scrub
Innersense Organic Beauty True Enlightenment Scalp Scrub "tingles in the best way thanks to refreshing peppermint — I felt like my scalp could finally breathe." (This minty avocado scrub will get the job done too.)
Best Color-Treated Shampoo and Conditioner: Love Beauty and Planet Aluminum Refillable Murumuru Butter & Rose Shampoo and Conditioner
The hydrating, sulfate-free Love Beauty and Planet Aluminum Refillable Murumuru Butter & Rose Shampoo and Conditioner is "great for my curly, color-treated hair and smells amazing," says fitness trainer Ashley Joi. And the high-end-looking bottles are keepers.
Best Curl Enhancer: Ouidad Coil Infusion Give a Boost Styling + Shaping Gel Cream
Ouidad Coil Infusion Give a Boost Styling + Shaping Gel Cream "left my 4A curls hydrated and defined with no crunch. It's a 10 out of 10 for me."
Best Strand Smoother: OGX Frizz-Free + Keratin Smoothing Oil Smoothing Spray
Bad hair day, we don't know you, thanks to OGX Frizz-Free + Keratin Smoothing Oil Smoothing Spray. "I'm pleasantly shocked at how well this stands up to Florida humidity," one tester shares.
Best Hair Spray: Nexxus Weightless Style Ultra Fine Hair Spray
We're sold on the brushable hold minus the crunch that Nexxus Weightless Style Ultra Fine Hair Spray offers.
Best Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner: Monday Haircare Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner
Thirsty strands soak up the shea butter and coconut oil in Monday Haircare Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner. "And the deep clean means I have to wash my hair only once a week."
Best Co-Wash: Matrix Total Results A Curl Can Dream Co-Wash
Free of sulfates and silicones, Matrix Total Results A Curl Can Dream Co-Wash uses manuka honey to condition as it lightly cleanses curls and coils. (Wait, what is co-washing, anyway?)
Best Mask: Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask
Avocado oil and squalane in Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask help repair dyed or damaged hair. (P.S.: The in-salon treatment is so worth it too.)
Best Blowout Styler: IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Blowout Balm
Apply IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Blowout Balm to coarse, thick hair before a blowout to help create keratin-level sleekness.
Best Leave-In: Odele Leave-In Detangling Tonic
Odele Leave-in Detangling Tonic is a milky spray that hydrates, adds shine, and helps unravel tangles. "It came in clutch after some windy runs and beach days." (Related: The Best Leave-In Conditioners — Plus, Why You Should Be Using One)
Best Volumizer: Revitalash Cosmetics Volume Enhancing Foam
Fine-hair types found that Revitalash Cosmetics Volume Enhancing Foam
"made hair appear more voluminous."
Best Tool: T3 Airebrush Duo
Blow-dry and style in one go with the T3 Airebrush Duo, which comes with round and paddle brush options. While it's not available for purchase until September 15, it'll be worth the wait.
Best Color Enhancer: Schwarzkopf Color Boost
Thanks to Schwarzkopf Color Boost, you can tone hair while you shower: Mix a few drops of color into your conditioner, smooth through strands, then rinse after five minutes. Easy.