The 2021 Shape Beauty Awards: Best Hair Products

These must-have hair products will give you healthy, Rapunzel-like locks.
By Kate Sandoval Box, Shannon M. Bauer, and Chloe Irving
September 09, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Shape Squad — a group of dermatologists, fitness pros, and staffers — put the year's new beauty products through their paces and 83 winners came out on top. Here, their picks for the best hair products on the market right now.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner: Herbal Essences Smooth Rose Hips Shampoo and Conditioner

Buy It, $16

Testers are so in for the nostalgic, 1990s-era scent of Herbal Essences Smooth Rose Hips Shampoo and Conditioner. Plus, "they clean deeply and leave my hair feeling soft." (Might as well give yourself a celeb-approved, '90s-style 'do while you're at it, right?)

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Dry Shampoo: Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo

Buy It, $30

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo is "the ultimate sweat-absorbing formula, especially if you spray it on before you exercise." (Related: How to Get the Most Out of Your Dry Shampoo)

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Brush: Wet Brush Refresh & Extend Paddle Detangler

Buy It, $11

"The gentlest brush I've tried," says one tester, Wet Brush Refresh & Extend Paddle Detangler quickly works through post-workout knots without pulling or ripping.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Hair Growth Treatment: BosleyMD Hair Regrowth Treatment

Buy It, $40

A 5 percent minoxidil leave-in foam, BosleyMD Hair Regrowth Treatment has a "no-mess sprayer to target the areas where you need it." (Related: The Best Hair Growth Serums If You're Thinning Out or Shedding a Worrisome Amount)

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Scalp Scrub: Innersense Organic Beauty True Enlightenment Scalp Scrub

Buy It, $42

Innersense Organic Beauty True Enlightenment Scalp Scrub "tingles in the best way thanks to refreshing peppermint — I felt like my scalp could finally breathe." (This minty avocado scrub will get the job done too.)

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Color-Treated Shampoo and Conditioner: Love Beauty and Planet Aluminum Refillable Murumuru Butter & Rose Shampoo and Conditioner

Buy It, $10

The hydrating, sulfate-free Love Beauty and Planet Aluminum Refillable Murumuru Butter & Rose Shampoo and Conditioner is "great for my curly, color-treated hair and smells amazing," says fitness trainer Ashley Joi. And the high-end-looking bottles are keepers.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Curl Enhancer: Ouidad Coil Infusion Give a Boost Styling + Shaping Gel Cream

Buy It, $30

Ouidad Coil Infusion Give a Boost Styling + Shaping Gel Cream "left my 4A curls hydrated and defined with no crunch. It's a 10 out of 10 for me."

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Strand Smoother: OGX Frizz-Free + Keratin Smoothing Oil Smoothing Spray

Buy It, $7

Bad hair day, we don't know you, thanks to OGX Frizz-Free + Keratin Smoothing Oil Smoothing Spray. "I'm pleasantly shocked at how well this stands up to Florida humidity," one tester shares.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Hair Spray: Nexxus Weightless Style Ultra Fine Hair Spray

Buy It, $10

We're sold on the brushable hold minus the crunch that Nexxus Weightless Style Ultra Fine Hair Spray offers.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner: Monday Haircare Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner

Buy It, $19

Thirsty strands soak up the shea butter and coconut oil in Monday Haircare Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner. "And the deep clean means I have to wash my hair only once a week."

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Co-Wash: Matrix Total Results A Curl Can Dream Co-Wash

Buy It, $17

Free of sulfates and silicones, Matrix Total Results A Curl Can Dream Co-Wash uses manuka honey to condition as it lightly cleanses curls and coils. (Wait, what is co-washing, anyway?)

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Mask: Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

Buy It, $28

Avocado oil and squalane in Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask help repair dyed or damaged hair. (P.S.: The in-salon treatment is so worth it too.)

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Blowout Styler: IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Blowout Balm

Buy It, $33

Apply IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Blowout Balm to coarse, thick hair before a blowout to help create keratin-level sleekness.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Leave-In: Odele Leave-In Detangling Tonic

Buy It, $11

Odele Leave-in Detangling Tonic is a milky spray that hydrates, adds shine, and helps unravel tangles. "It came in clutch after some windy runs and beach days." (Related: The Best Leave-In Conditioners — Plus, Why You Should Be Using One)

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Volumizer: Revitalash Cosmetics Volume Enhancing Foam 

Buy It, $150

Fine-hair types found that Revitalash Cosmetics Volume Enhancing Foam 
"made hair appear more voluminous."

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Tool: T3 Airebrush Duo

Coming Soon

Blow-dry and style in one go with the T3 Airebrush Duo, which comes with round and paddle brush options. While it's not available for purchase until September 15, it'll be worth the wait.

Credit: Courtesy of Merchants

Best Color Enhancer: Schwarzkopf Color Boost

Buy It, $10

Thanks to Schwarzkopf Color Boost, you can tone hair while you shower: Mix a few drops of color into your conditioner, smooth through strands, then rinse after five minutes. Easy.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com