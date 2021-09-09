The 2021 Shape Beauty Awards: Best Makeup Products

It's time to ditch that year-old tube of mascara and dried-out concealer sitting in your makeup bag and stock up on these beauty guru-approved products.
By Kate Sandoval Box, Shannon M. Bauer, and Chloe Irving
September 09, 2021
The Shape Squad — a group of dermatologists, fitness pros, and staffers — put the year's new beauty products through their paces and 83 winners came out on top. Here, their picks for the best makeup products on the market right now.

Concealer: CoverGirl Outlast Extreme Wear Concealer

CoverGirl Outlast Extreme Wear Concealer blends seamlessly and then "lasts all day without budging or rubbing off — even after a steady workout." (Complete your sweat-proof makeup collection by adding these products to your cart.)

Waterproof Mascara: Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Mascara

Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Mascara gives stubbornly straight lashes a long-lasting curl and "makes me look and feel energized while I teach — and I don't have to worry about crazy streaks afterward," says fitness trainer Mindy Lai.

Foundation: Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

Perfect for busy, active days, Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint is an easy-to-blend, light coverage liquid that "erases my pores like a filter."

Powder Blush: Laura Geller Baked Blush-n-Brighten Marbleized Blush

Millions of Laura Geller Baked Blush-n-Brighten Marbleized Blush compacts have been sold in the past 13 years because they're "sheer, a touch shimmery, and gorgeous."

Lip Balm: EleVen by Venus Williams Perfect Form Lip Balm SPF 15

We reapply EleVen by Venus Williams Perfect Form Lip Balm SPF 15 throughout the day, thankful for the hit of mineral sun protection and silky hydration.

Mascara: Lawless The One and Done Long-Wear Volumizing Mascara

Lightweight waxes and castor and argan oil in Lawless The One and Done Long-Wear Volumizing Mascara coats even the tiniest of lashes and holds up all day — "quite a feat for
a clean, silicone-free formula."

Tinted Multibalm: Jones Road Miracle Balm

Jones Road Miracle Balm is both makeup and skin care, offering a "gorgeous, natural hue I swipe onto my cheeks, lips, and eyelids," plus moisturizing jojoba and argan oil.

Brow Gel: Kosas Air Brow Tinted Volumizing Treatment Gel

We're "really into the fluffy, lifted, not-at-all-crunchy arches" that Kosas Air Brow Tinted Volumizing Treatment Gel creates.

Cream Blush: Saie Dew Blush

Come through, natural pigments! Just a drop of water-based Saie Dew Blush on each cheek creates that healthy-happy glowing vibe we're always going for.

Eyeliner: Stila Stay All Day Dual-Ended Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Stila Stay All Day Dual-Ended Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner features two ink tips that let you sketch a super sharp-winged eye. Also, trust that this is waterproof: "I wore it in the ocean, and it didn't budge."

Eye Shadow: Beautycounter Lid Glow Cream Shadow

It's so easy to swipe a bit of Beautycounter Lid Glow Cream Shadow across lids for a brightening wash of color. Testers loved the recyclable glass packaging with a 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic cap. (Related: These Innovations Are Making Your Beauty Products More Sustainable)

Bronzer: Makeup by Mario Soft Sculpt Shaping Stick

The truly goof-proof Makeup by Mario Soft Sculpt Shaping Stick has a sheer cream bronzer on one side with the "perfect blending brush" on the other. We're obsessed.

Lip Gloss: About Face Light Lock Lip Gloss

Coconut oil, peppermint, and lavender give About Face Light Lock Lip Gloss  — part of Halsey's über-cool makeup brand — the most hydrating, not-even-a-bit-sticky finish.

Lipstick: Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Drama Ink Liquid Lipstick

Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Drama Ink Liquid Lipstick is really special:
It has an easy-to-wield wand and a forgot-I'm-wearing-it pigment that lasts for hours.

Primer: Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Glow Face Primer

Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Glow Face Primer preps and hydrates skin with hyaluronic acid and agave for a "natural, dewy finish."

Powder: SeneGence Translucent Loose Powder

Just a light dusting of SeneGence Translucent Loose Powder soaks up post-workout sweat and excess shine, leaving your skin selfie ready.

