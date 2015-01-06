Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Still not sure how to shave your bikini area the "right" way? These shaving tips and products will help you avoid ingrown hairs and get rid of razor bumps for good.

Everyone knows that waxing is perhaps the smoothest way to deal with pubic hair. (Unless you prefer the natural look, which is perfectly acceptable.) Problem is, for many people, putting up with the pain of waxing — not to mention forking over $60 to $75 at every appointment — just isn't worth the end result. Luckily, shaving can be just as effective when it comes to pubic hair removal.

Here's everything you should know about how to properly shave your bikini zone, including how to prep your skin, the best way to moisturize after shaving, and how to get rid of razor bumps.

Don't Skip Pre-Shave Prep

If you haven't shaved in a while or this is your first time, it will be easier on your razor if you trim your pubic hair with scissors first. (Shoot for a quarter-inch long.) But whether you're new to the hair removal game or you shave every day, soaking your skin beforehand is the best way to prevent razor burn along your bikini line. "Shaving toward the end of your shower or bath allows hair to soften," says Rachel Nazarian, M.D., a dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City. And softer hair will result in a closer, smoother, less irritating shave.

Invest In the Right Razor

Avoid using a razor with too many blades, because that can be too harsh on your vulva — especially if you shave daily, says Dr. Nazarian. A good rule of thumb: Use two different razors, one for your pubic area and a separate one for your legs and underarms.

For your arms, legs, and basically anything else, you'll want something with more blades that can contour around spots like your knees and ankles. Try the Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive 5-Blade Razor with SkinElixir (Buy It, $8, target.com) with built-in "lubastrips" for added moisture and smooth skin.

Additionally, don't wait for the razor to rust to replace it. "Since blades tend to dull after a few uses, toss them out by the fourth shave — or even earlier if you see a buildup of dirt or dead skin on your razor," says Dr. Nazarian. This is where replaceable razors come in handy.

Make Exfoliating a Priority

The best way to shave your bikini area involves exfoliating to prevent razor bumps from forming in the first place. While shaving is its own form of exfoliation, dead skin and dirt can build up on the blades of your razor as you shave, which wears them out and increases the chances of nicking. "Exfoliating with a soft scrub or cloth is a great way to gently clean the skin before shaving, and will extend the life of your blades," says Dr. Nazarian. Just make sure to limit exfoliation to once a week because overdoing it can irritate sensitive skin, particularly in the winter months. (Related: How to Decode Skin Conditions, Rashes, and Bumps On Your Vagina)

Apply an Unscented Cleanser In Place of Shaving Cream

"Using heavily perfumed shaving creams can irritate your sensitive areas," says Dr. Nazarian. So it's best to substitute those products for unscented, moisturizing cleansers like CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser (Buy It, $12, target.com) or Cetaphil Hydrating Facial Cleanser (Buy It, $13, cvs.com). Unlike popular pre-shave products (think: Skintimate shave gels), these won't foam. "But they do offer a smooth, easy surface for the razor, as well as prevent over-drying or irritation," says Dr. Nazarian.

Avoid Unnecessary Friction

While shaving against the direction of hair growth gives a closer shave, it's not the best way to shave your bikini zone. "Ideally, to avoid tugging on the hair, the razor should follow the direction of hair growth while trying to minimize the number of strokes," says Dr. Nazarian. By shaving down with the hair growth, you prevent razor burn as well as ingrown hairs, she explains. Another major cause of razor burn is pressing too hard with the razor. Your blade should glide over the hairs, so if you feel a lot of resistance and pulling, you're pressing too hard. (Related: Tips for How to Care for the Skin Around Your Bikini Area)

Follow Up with a Soothing Moisturizer