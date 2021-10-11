Kolb Butler believes Alpyn Beauty products largely owe their appeal to the wild-crafted nature of their botanical ingredients. "When something is farmed commercially, a farmer is trying to achieve abundance because that's how they make money," she says. They'll baby the plants, so to speak, putting additives into the soil, shading them from the sun, watering them regularly, and protecting them from animals, she says. "The plant becomes very conditioned to getting what it needs when it needs it. So it never has to tap into that deeper will to survive. In the wild, it's the exact opposite. This plant is getting nibbled on by animals. It's getting baked by the sun. It has to hold its hydration until the next rainstorm, which in the summer in Jackson Hole could be three and a half months down the pipe. It knows it's not getting rain anytime soon." And that allows for more powerful skin-care benefits, according to Kolb Butler. "The plant is constantly evolving and trying to keep itself alive, and it's always on fight mode," she says. "It's that fight mode that translates directly to benefit when we put these plants on our skin topically." In fact, research suggests wild plants tend to be higher in antioxidants — which help protect your skin from UV rays, air pollution, and other factors — and omega-3 fatty acids — which keep your skin supple and moisturized — than farmed plants, possibly because they must amp up the production of each in order to thrive in harsh conditions.