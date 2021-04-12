This $6 Callus Eliminator Saved My Feet During Quarantine

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In pre-pandemic times, I used to pride myself on my pedicured feet, especially when springtime (and sandal season) rolled around. And while many nail salons in my NYC neighborhood have recently started to reopen, I've been hesitant to step back into my former routine for two reasons: 1) I'm saving a ton of money, and 2) I'm reducing my exposure to germs.

Despite those benefits, a lack of maintenance has taken a serious toll on my toes. After not going to the nail salon for months, my heels felt, and looked, very dry and cracked. The balls of my feet also began to accumulate lots of thick, dead skin that was visible to the naked eye and felt rough to touch — moisturizer alone could not make my feet feel soft and smooth again. (Related: 7 Sole-Saving Products for Pretty Feet)

In an effort to bring my feet back to their pre-pandemic glory, I began scouring the internet for the best pedicure-ready products that I can use at home. Though I've been doing a decent job at maintaining my nails and cuticles by myself, my feet have become more callus-prone than ever. (Related: How to Use a Cuticle Pusher for Flawless At-Home Manicures)

Eventually, my search led me to beNatural by ProLinc Callus Eliminator (Buy It, $6, amazon.com) which had more than 2,700 five-star reviews (out of roughly 3,800 total) on Amazon. The Amazon description claims that "this product was designed to be a safe, user-friendly alternative to the professional-grade callus eliminators available in most nail salons." So, I gave it a shot.

My personal opinion? The reviews are spot on: This callus remover truly transformed my feet.

What Are Calluses?

The Mayo Clinic defines calluses as "thick, hardened layers of skin that develop when your skin tries to protect itself against friction and pressure. They most often develop on the feet and toes or hands and fingers." (Related: The 5 Best Products for Foot Calluses) Corns, on the other hand, build up skin near a bony area of a toe or in-between toes.

While calluses form to pad the feet and protect them, as they get thicker, they can sometimes become painful and, well, a little unsightly.

What Is a Callus Eliminator?

Callus removers (also called callus eliminators), including beNatural by ProLinc, are gel-like solutions that usually potassium hydroxide as a primary ingredient, which helps to dissolve and loosen up the dead skin cells that form together to create thick calluses and corns.

Also, if you have any type of skin sensitivity or fear you might have some type of reaction to a callus eliminator, it's best to consult with your dermatologist first. Callus eliminators contain chemicals (i.e. potassium hydroxide) that may cause adverse reactions when used longer than is recommended. It's also important to ensure the product is applied directly to the callus and not other parts of the foot –– one Amazon reviewer noted that the solution caused a burning sensation when it accidentally got on the top of her foot.

But judging by the product's other glowing reviews, you can expect the same results using the beNatural by ProLinc Callus Eliminator as you would if you were requesting callus removal during a pedicure at a professional nail salon. The only difference is that professional-grade callus removers are often much stronger than that of store-bought varieties and are typically left on calluses for a shorter amount of time because of that.

How to Use a Callus Eliminator

Here's how to get pedicure-happy feet from the comfort of your own home with beNatural by ProLinc Callus Eliminator in four easy steps:

Soak your feet in warm water for about 10 minutes. Slip on a pair of latex gloves, and liberally apply the callus eliminator to both feet and let sit for three to five minutes. (The directions advise that you wear latex gloves while applying the callus remover, as it can start eating away at the dead skin on your fingers. Trust me, wearing gloves is a must!) After five minutes or so, wipe away the excess solution from your feet and gently scrub them with a file, buffer, or foot rasp to scrape away what's left of the callus, as needed. Thoroughly rinse your feet (and tools such as buffer) with warm water and soap.

While the brand's product description doesn't specify how often you should use the callus remover, I'd recommend using it sparingly and only when your roles really need a little extra TLC.