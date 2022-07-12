Beauty I'm a Beauty Writer, and These Are the 6 Prime Day Deals I'm Buying Starting at $7 Shop hair, skin, and body-care products during Amazon's biggest sale of the year. By Genesis Rivas Genesis Rivas Instagram Genesis is Shape's beauty and lifestyle writer covering a range of topics including beauty, fashion, health, and wellness. She's been in the digital media industry for four years, starting her career with full-time internships at PureWow and Hair.com during her time at Wagner College in Staten Island in New York City. Before joining the Shape team, she was a beauty writer for InStyle and REAL SIMPLE. She also previously covered beauty and wellness on HelloGiggles as an SEO content writer. Her work has also appeared on POPSUGAR, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and more. When she's not busy creating content, you can probably find her dancing or eating her way through NYC. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy As a devoted beauty writer and someone who loves trying products, I consider Amazon Prime Day a major holiday. It's one of my favorite times of the year since so many beauty products receive major price cuts, making it easy for me to stock up on all my tried-and-true favorites and test new picks, too. It's really the perfect time to shop for new additions to your beauty routine without having to pay full price on the products you've been meaning to try. I'm fortunate enough to have tested a ton of hair, skin, and body products as a part of my career, so I already have an idea of which items deserve a spot in my shopping cart — and ultimately my vanity. Trust me when I say I've done my research. If you're interested in scooping up the beauty deals I'll be taking advantage of this Prime Day, keep reading for some of my top picks. (Related: 9 Early Fitness Deals Shape Editors Are Buying Before Prime Day) Dove Even Tone Deodorant Dove Buy It, $15, was $21 As someone with dark underarms, I take any chance I get to stock up on Dove Even Tone Deodorant. Its formula is made with niacinamide, which is a form of vitamin B3 that helps reduce discoloration of your skin. After using it for a few months, I've noticed a significant difference in the color of my underarm shadows. I also love that the deodorant's clean powder scent is mildly sweet and fresh. Maybelline the Falsies Lash Lift Waterproof Mascara Maybelline Buy It, $7, was $12 Whether I'm sweating during a workout, hitting the beach, or running errands, this waterproof mascara formula has my back. It gives me long, voluminous lashes that never look clumpy, and it stays put all day long. I also love that it isn't difficult to remove when I double cleanse in the evening, despite the fact that it's waterproof. It's a reliable formula and I never hesitate to scoop up one or two tubes. Herbivore Botanicals Calm Soaking Salts Herbivore Buy It, $14, was $20 After a long day, there's nothing better than getting in a warm bath, and this calming bath salt takes any evening routine to the next level. The Himalayan salt soak combines ylang ylang essential oil and vanilla for a captivating scent that transforms your bathroom into a spa. Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo Living Proof Buy It, $41, was $59 My thick and wavy hair texture is prone to frizz all year-round, but it becomes especially noticeable in the summer. That's why I'm stocking up on the large size of the Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo, which helps to prevent frizz thanks to the jojoba esters in its formula. It also gently cleanses your hair without stripping it and making it feel dry. The results are clean, shiny, soft, and smoother-looking strands. Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm Farmacy Buy It, $10, was $12 If you aren't already double cleansing your skin, consider this your sign to start. ICYDK, double cleansing is a two-step process that involves removing the first layer of dirt, oil, and makeup from your face (usually with a cleansing balm or oil) then cleansing again (usually with a foaming cleanser) to thoroughly clean whatever's left behind, as Shape previously reported. An ideal first step in a double cleanse, this balm effectively removes all makeup with ease, with the help of sunflower and ginger root oils. It also contains papaya extract to gently exfoliate your skin and unveil a healthy glow. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask LANEIGE Buy It, $15, was $24 Laneige brand ambassador, Sydney Sweeney, called this nourishing lip mask a "complete game changer" for her skin, and she's not alone. The antioxidant-packed balm went viral last year, and has amassed thousands of fans (nearly 7,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, to be exact). The key benefit of this overnight treatment is soft, smooth, and supple lips, as well as long-lasting relief for dry and chapped skin — and you can get it for 36 percent off in a Prime Day deal today.