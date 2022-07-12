I'm a Beauty Writer, and These Are the 6 Prime Day Deals I'm Buying Starting at $7

As a devoted beauty writer and someone who loves trying products, I consider Amazon Prime Day a major holiday. It's one of my favorite times of the year since so many beauty products receive major price cuts, making it easy for me to stock up on all my tried-and-true favorites and test new picks, too. It's really the perfect time to shop for new additions to your beauty routine without having to pay full price on the products you've been meaning to try.

I'm fortunate enough to have tested a ton of hair, skin, and body products as a part of my career, so I already have an idea of which items deserve a spot in my shopping cart — and ultimately my vanity. Trust me when I say I've done my research. If you're interested in scooping up the beauty deals I'll be taking advantage of this Prime Day, keep reading for some of my top picks.