This Limited-Edition Hair Repair Kit Is Bringing My 4C Curls Back to Life

For me, my heat-damaged natural hair felt easier to work with after just one wash with Amika's Kure Collection, including the limited-edition Most Improved Hair Repair Set. I immediately felt the products slip through my 4C curls, making it less of a battle to section apart and detangle my strands. After starting with the Kure Bond Shampoo and Conditioner to cleanse and condition, I moved on to the Kure Multi-Task Repair Treatment — which seemed to instantly revive my curls, even after weeks of being in a straightened style. Last up was the Closer Instant Split-End Hair Repair Cream, which proved itself instantly. The creamy styler not only helps define your curls but can also repair and protect them at the same time. "The formula is able to form a protective barrier around the hair shaft, which seals split ends and holds them closed while the product is still in the hair," explains Coughlin. "The visual before-and-after gives the look of freshly-trimmed hair." (Related: The Best Curl Creams for Every Curl Type)